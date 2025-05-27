S&P Global Offerings
27 May 2025
The incorporation of causality in AI promises to improve problem solving and the explicability of outputs.
This is a thought leadership report issued by S&P Global. This report does not constitute a rating action, neither was it discussed by a rating committee.
Highlights
Causal AI aims to transform AI from a predictive tool to one that can explain events and solve problems by understanding the relationship between cause and effect, known as causality.
Causal inference has its roots in philosophical ponderings (Aristotle, David Hume) and statistical methods (Robert Fisher), with significant contributions from Turing Prize winning computer scientist Judea Pearl.
Causal AI has diverse applications across sectors and is expected to integrate with established AI models, playing a crucial role in the potential development of AI that is capable of human-level cognition, known as artificial general intelligence.
Greater consumption of ice cream leads to more drownings, while global warming has put an end to piracy. Both statements might seem unlikely, yet a superficial study of historical trends suggests they could be true. Astute readers will, of course, be reminded of the phrase "correlation does not imply causation." They might also conclude, rightly, that warm weather encourages both a desire for ice cream and swimming, while piracy's heyday was an artifact of pre-industrial (and thus pre-global warming) trade dynamics and weak maritime policing.
These examples highlight the potential danger of assuming that correlation and causation are necessarily linked. Just because two trends move in tandem doesn’t mean one causes the other.
That is an issue for machine learning models, which underpin most of the AI with which the world interacts. These models excel at probability-based predictions derived from historical data, meaning that correlation between factors in the data will often be expressed in models' output without consideration for why the link exists (or only seems to exist).
Causal AI seeks to overcome this by deploying models that transform AI from a tool that makes predictions based on data to one that can explain events and solve problems by understanding causality--the relationship between cause and effect. That is fundamental to the advancement of today's AI systems, which, while powerful, often struggle to offer insightful and useful results when posed problems that fall outside the scope of their training data, or when making decisions in complex, real-world scenarios that require common sense.
The potential to change that paradigm has propelled the process of inferring causation from observed data, known as causal inference, to the center of ongoing efforts to develop AI's capabilities.
Understanding the history of causal inference, from early philosophical ponderings to causal AI, provides insights into its strengths, weaknesses, and applications.
Causal inference's (recorded) roots date back to Aristotle's contemplations on causes and effects. The ancient philosopher discussed four types of causes: material (what a thing consists of), formal (the arrangement of the thing), efficient (also known as agent, and referring to an external source of change), and final (the natural end state of a thing). This framework laid the groundwork for later discussions about causation and stressed the complexity inherent to understanding why things happen.
In the 18th century, David Hume explored the nature of causation. He posited that causation is not directly observable; instead, we infer it from the regular succession of events. Hume emphasized the importance of regularity and patterns in establishing causal relationships and argued that correlation alone can’t prove causation. His skepticism prompted later philosophers and scientists to seek more rigorous methods for establishing causal relationships.
In the 20th century, statisticians began to formalize methods for analyzing data. Ronald A. Fisher introduced concepts such as randomization and experimental design in the 1920s, laying the groundwork for causal inference in controlled experiments. As statistics evolved, the focus on correlation versus causation became prominent. The idea that correlation can indicate a relationship between variables but does not imply that one causes the other became increasingly important.
In the 1970s, Donald Rubin developed a formal approach to causal inference based on a framework of potential outcomes (that would come to be known as the Rubin causal model). The framework emphasized the importance of considering what would happen under different conditions (counterfactuals) to establish causality.
In the 1990s and early 2000s, Judea Pearl, a computer scientist, developed diagrams and mathematical frameworks to model cause-and-effect relationships. The diagrams (called Directed Acyclic Graphs, or DAGs) visually represent causal relationships and help clarify assumptions about causality and the identification of potential confounding variables. Pearl's "do-calculus" provides rules for reasoning about interventions and causal effects that facilitate the derivation of causal conclusions from observational data.
Pearl went on to create the "Ladder of Causation," which proposes a hierarchy of causal reasoning (see figure 1). And he argued, in "The Book of Why" (Pearl and Mackenzie, 2018), that science and AI require a better understanding of causation to progress, noting that data alone can't provide causal conclusions without the inputting of causal assumptions (“no causes in, no causes out”).
Today, causal inference is a vital area of research across various fields, including epidemiology, economics, social sciences, and artificial intelligence, as researchers seek to understand and quantify causal relationships in complex systems. Recent years have seen an explosion of interest in causal inference, driven by advancements in computational power and the availability of large datasets. Developments notably include new techniques to address the challenges inherent to observational studies. Those developments include propensity score matching (used to construct artificial control groups), instrumental variables (used to estimate causal relationships when controlled studies aren't feasible), and regression discontinuity designs (a framework to determine the causal effects of intervention).
Causal inference, and the techniques it uses to discern causation, have emerged as key drivers of AI's capabilities (see figure 2). An understanding of the key elements underlying causal inferencing is thus useful to understanding the key techniques used in causal AI (see figure 3), much in the same way that mathematics and logic (philosophy) are intertwined in programming.
While established AI and machine learning (ML) tend to focus on finding patterns and correlations in data, causal AI seeks to understand why things happen. In doing so, it is advancing AI from observation, "when A happens, B follows," to the deeper question of, "does A cause B?"
There are several key differences between traditional machine learning and causal AI (see table 1).
Many of the benefits of causal AI become clear when we look at how it can be applied across different sectors.
Causal AI's ability to intuit what works best could improve education and workforce training by facilitating a more nuanced approach, which dispenses with a one-size-fits-all model. A deeper understanding of why certain strategies are more effective will support the personalized development of human potential.
Distinguishing correlation from causation in healthcare can save lives. Applications of causal AI will be myriad and lead to fundamental improvements in health outcomes.
Pharmaceutical researchers are using causal AI models to better understand diseases' complexity and design trials. The result is accelerated, and thus less costly, drug discovery and development cycles that produce more effective medications.
Governments and policymakers are increasingly interested in using AI not just to predict policy outcomes but to understand the causal impact of interventions.
Causal AI can help make sense of the enormous amount of data generated by financial services, and in ways that traditional analytics cannot.
In manufacturing, causal AI could be used to optimize processes, enhance maintenance, and strengthen supply chains.
Causal AI will help retail and marketing functions understand why customers behave as they do, providing insights that are deeper than surface-level patterns.
As discussed above, causal AI's development brings a host of opportunities. But wider adoption and increased capabilities will also come with challenges to be managed and other considerations that should be addressed (see table 2).
Causal AI's rapid shift from the theoretical to practical will ultimately change how artificial intelligence works with data, makes decisions, and mimics human reasoning. Looking toward that future, there are already a handful of promising research paths and applications.
AI's capability to think like humans across a broad spectrum of tasks (known as AGI) will require an understanding of not just what happens, but also why it happens. Future AI models will be built to ask questions about different possibilities and to create models that explain how one condition causes another, thus providing the capacity to make better decisions in unfamiliar situations. The addition of causal reasoning to LLMs (such as GPT) should lead to models that provide answers and consider events in a causal way, allowing them to make fact-based predictions using different variables.
Causal AI promises to become a significant decision-making tool for businesses, which can use it to theoretically test the outcomes of different actions, e.g., "What would happen if we increased prices?" Its use is likely to become standard in forecasting and planning.
The AI should offer increased capability to identify, or hypothesize, causes based on historical data. This could greatly impact fields such as scientific research, public health, and economics. For example, an AI-based medical research assistant could look at genetic and clinical data and propose connections between lifestyle choices and disease risk, potentially speeding discoveries that might otherwise have taken many years.
Looking ahead, we should expect established AI models to increasingly integrate causal inference technology. Different models each have their strengths; for example, deep learning excels at recognizing patterns and representation learning, while causal inference focuses on reasoning and sound decision-making.
Such combinations will likely take AI closer to human-like thinking (AGI). Indeed, generative AI, which can rapidly analyze and create information, is often compared to the human mind's fast and intuitive thinking, known as "System 1" thinking, while causal AI's reasoning is thought of as our slower and more logical "System 2" thinking.
Researchers are developing hybrid models, such as neural networks that produce causal graphs, and language models that include causal rules. These combinations promise to deliver AI systems that are more innovative and effective, while also being more reliable, safer, and understandable. Technical issues and ethical concerns remain, but the direction of travel is clear.
S&P Global
Associate Director, Data Visualization
S&P Global Ratings
Lead Writer