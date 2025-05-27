Understanding the history of causal inference, from early philosophical ponderings to causal AI, provides insights into its strengths, weaknesses, and applications.

Philosophical foundations: Aristotle to Hume

Causal inference's (recorded) roots date back to Aristotle's contemplations on causes and effects. The ancient philosopher discussed four types of causes: material (what a thing consists of), formal (the arrangement of the thing), efficient (also known as agent, and referring to an external source of change), and final (the natural end state of a thing). This framework laid the groundwork for later discussions about causation and stressed the complexity inherent to understanding why things happen.

In the 18th century, David Hume explored the nature of causation. He posited that causation is not directly observable; instead, we infer it from the regular succession of events. Hume emphasized the importance of regularity and patterns in establishing causal relationships and argued that correlation alone can’t prove causation. His skepticism prompted later philosophers and scientists to seek more rigorous methods for establishing causal relationships.

Statistical methods emerge

In the 20th century, statisticians began to formalize methods for analyzing data. Ronald A. Fisher introduced concepts such as randomization and experimental design in the 1920s, laying the groundwork for causal inference in controlled experiments. As statistics evolved, the focus on correlation versus causation became prominent. The idea that correlation can indicate a relationship between variables but does not imply that one causes the other became increasingly important.

Counterfactuals and potential outcomes

In the 1970s, Donald Rubin developed a formal approach to causal inference based on a framework of potential outcomes (that would come to be known as the Rubin causal model). The framework emphasized the importance of considering what would happen under different conditions (counterfactuals) to establish causality.

Judea Pearl and the causal revolution

In the 1990s and early 2000s, Judea Pearl, a computer scientist, developed diagrams and mathematical frameworks to model cause-and-effect relationships. The diagrams (called Directed Acyclic Graphs, or DAGs) visually represent causal relationships and help clarify assumptions about causality and the identification of potential confounding variables. Pearl's "do-calculus" provides rules for reasoning about interventions and causal effects that facilitate the derivation of causal conclusions from observational data.

Pearl went on to create the "Ladder of Causation," which proposes a hierarchy of causal reasoning (see figure 1). And he argued, in "The Book of Why" (Pearl and Mackenzie, 2018), that science and AI require a better understanding of causation to progress, noting that data alone can't provide causal conclusions without the inputting of causal assumptions (“no causes in, no causes out”).