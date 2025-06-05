Skip to Content Skip to Menu Skip to Footer

Leaders

4 June 2025

Whoop’s Will Ahmed on The Future of Healthcare & Cristiano Ronaldo

In this episode, Joe is joined by Will Ahmed, CEO & Founder of Whoop and Arthur Wong, Managing Director at S&P Global Ratings. Discussion covered the evolution of healthcare, the power of wearable technology and Will’s experience with top athletes like Cristiano Ronaldo and their health journey.

Chapters

00:00- Introduction

0:33- What is Whoop?

3:07- Healthcare and Data

9:43- Wearables and Healthcare

13:55- Whoop and Ronaldo

17:59- Fatherhood and Whoop scores

22:58- The best advice Will has received

23:45- Conclusion

Content Type

Podcast

Language

English