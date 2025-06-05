S&P Global Offerings
4 June 2025
In this episode, Joe is joined by Will Ahmed, CEO & Founder of Whoop and Arthur Wong, Managing Director at S&P Global Ratings. Discussion covered the evolution of healthcare, the power of wearable technology and Will’s experience with top athletes like Cristiano Ronaldo and their health journey.
00:00- Introduction
0:33- What is Whoop?
3:07- Healthcare and Data
9:43- Wearables and Healthcare
13:55- Whoop and Ronaldo
17:59- Fatherhood and Whoop scores
22:58- The best advice Will has received
23:45- Conclusion