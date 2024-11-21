Skip to Content Skip to Menu Skip to Footer

Leaders

13 Feburary 2024

Wei Li on Blackrock's 2024 Outlook, AI Revolution and Global Trends

This podcast series was formerly known as Fixed Income in 15.

Embrace the future of finance and dive into an insightful discussion with Wei Li, Global Chief Investment Strategist at Blackrock, and Martina Cheung, President at S&P Global Ratings. Together, they dissect the 2024 market landscape, offering expert perspectives on emerging trends, AI integration, and leadership insights. This episode was recorded and published prior to Martina's appointment as CEO & President of S&P Global.

