T Rowe Price CIO Sebastien Page on Mega Trends, Leadership & Building a Linkedin Following

03 July 2024
This podcast series was formerly known as Fixed Income in 15.
In this episode, Joe is joined by Sebastien Page, Chief Investment Officer at T Rowe Price and Alexandra Dimitrijevic, Global Head of Analytical Research & Development at S&P Global Ratings. Topics included both guests views on global mega trends, the future glide path of interest rates and inflation, Sebastien’s experience building a 40,000+ following on Linkedin and a new quick fire round.