SKKY Partners Jay Sammons on Private Equity & Working with Kim Kardashian

14 August 2024
This podcast series was formerly known as Fixed Income in 15.
In this episode, Joe is joined by Jay Sammons, Co-Founder of SKKY Partners and Raam Ratnam, Managing Director at S&P Global Ratings. Topics included SKKY Partners investment process, Jay’s experience founding the company with Kim Kardashian, staying on top of consumer culture and Raam’s takeaways from his career as an accountant.