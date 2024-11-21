Saira Mailk on Breaking into Finance, The Next Big Risks & Educating Children

S&P Global Offerings
5 May 2023
This podcast series was formerly known as Fixed Income in 15.
Saira Mailk, CIO of Nuveen joins Ruth Yang, Global Head of Thought Leadership at S&P Global Ratings and host Joe Cass on this episode. Discussion focused on Saira’s experience breaking into finance, the next big risks for investors, Ruth’s leadership experience and Saira and Ruth’s strategies when educating their children on finance.