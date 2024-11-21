Skip to Content Skip to Menu Skip to Footer

Leaders

5 May 2023

Saira Mailk on Breaking into Finance, The Next Big Risks & Educating Children

This podcast series was formerly known as Fixed Income in 15.

Saira Mailk, CIO of Nuveen joins Ruth Yang, Global Head of Thought Leadership at S&P Global Ratings and host Joe Cass on this episode. Discussion focused on Saira’s experience breaking into finance, the next big risks for investors, Ruth’s leadership experience and Saira and Ruth’s strategies when educating their children on finance.

Content Type

Podcast

Language

English