Ryan Serhant on Real Estate, AI and Building A Personal Brand

S&P Global Offerings
Featured Topics
Featured Products
Events
S&P Global Offerings
Featured Topics
Featured Products
Events
S&P Global Offerings
Featured Topics
Featured Products
Events
S&P Global Offerings
Featured Topics
Featured Products
Events
Language
Featured Products
By Topic
Market Insights
About S&P Global
Featured Products
By Topic
Market Insights
About S&P Global
Leaders
24 April 2024
This podcast series was formerly known as Fixed Income in 15.
In this episode, Joe is joined by Real Estate mogul Ryan Serhant, Founder of SERHANT. and Gregg Lemos-Stein, Chief Analytical Officer – Corporates at S&P Global Ratings. The guests discuss the global real estate market, with Ryan sharing his expertise on leveraging social media and AI to drive success in the industry, and Gregg provides his experience of how large multi-national corporations are currently utilizing AI to unlock new opportunities.