Rohit Sipahimalani on Private Credit, Generative AI and The Rise of India

Joseph Cass

Rohit, would you be able to share with us a high-level overview of who Temasek are, your objectives as an institution, and also your personal responsibilities as Chief Investment Officer.

Rohit Sipahimalani

So firstly, Joe, thanks for having me on the show. But Temasek, we were set up in 1974. We are an investment company owned by the government of Singapore. At that time, the government of Singapore owns certain businesses and felt that they shouldn't be in the business of running businesses.

So they set up Temasek, transferred these companies to Temasek to be run professionally. And for the first 25 years, that's what we did, ran a lot of these companies, professionalized them, set up the right governance structures, sold some of them, and some of them public.

But then post-2000, we expanded out of Singapore and have been investing globally. And today, we're a fairly global institution with a presence in most of the major markets, particularly in the U.S., Europe, China, India, and Singapore, and Southeast Asia. We invest in equities or primarily equities. That's our mandate. It makes the portfolio more volatile, but arguably for higher long-term returns because we can ride through that volatility.

Secondly, we invest out of our own balance sheet. So we're not a fund with regular inflows from the government. So we own our assets and we fund new investments either through divestments or from income that we get through dividends or interest from our portfolio companies. So that's the background. My role as a CIO, it's primarily focused on portfolio construction, allocating capital to make sure we meet those portfolio construction objectives, defining the firm's investment stance in different macro environments.

And then we also have a bunch of subsidiaries, asset management subsidiaries operating in areas mostly complementary to what Temasek does. And part of my role is to make sure that synergies between these subsidiaries and Temasek are realized and synergies amongst these asset management companies. I also look at partnerships with other institutions as we look at new areas, there may be partners who can help us do better in those areas, jump-start those areas, and that was something I spend time on.

Joseph Cass

Rohit, it would be interesting to hear Temasek's outlook, thoughts on market volatility, and also how you're looking to navigate this higher interest rate environment.

Rohit Sipahimalani

Well, if you ask me for my views on this in March of this year, I would have told you that by now, the market will be pricing in a recession in the U.S. and Europe, and we'll be looking at a recovery in China. So clearly, it's a difficult environment to get right. But the global economy is fragile. Geopolitical tensions are high, particularly between the U.S. and China, and going into an election year next year, that's not going to ease.

In the U.S. and Europe, in particular, we have extremely restrictive monetary policy, very tight credit conditions, usually of the nature that you would see during a recession. Now clearly, that doesn't seem imminent in the U.S. right now, and that's partly because both consumption and investment are holding up strong. Consumption is strong and resilient because people still have jobs and therefore, encouraged to spend the excess savings they still have left over from the pandemic.

But the investment side has been a surprise because it's just the fiscal support you got through the IRA, the CHIPS Act, the Infrastructure Act, plus the excitement around AI has led to significant private sector investment that you would not expect at this time of the cycle. So all this means that right now, for this year, 2023, a recession doesn't seem imminent. But if you believe history, then given the rate hikes that we've seen over the last year, you should be seeing some sort of a recession sometime in 2024.

But even if you don't, there is very little clack in the economy. So it's very difficult to see a big uplift in earnings in 2024 from 2023. And it's in that context that we find equity markets, particularly in the U.S., trading at 20x earnings, the S&P, that looks really expensive, particularly when rail rates are 1.6%, 1.7%. When you look at pre-COVID, in the 10 years before that, you had much lower rail rates and much lower multiples.

Now if I look at Europe, Europe, the economic outlook is weaker. I mean, the macro situation is weaker. And we do expect earnings downgrades over the next few quarters. But the saving rates there is that multiples are more reasonable trading at 12x earnings. So the risk reward becomes a little more balanced.

And China is, I would say, at the other end of the economic cycle, where at the beginning of this year, we saw a recovery from a trough, but that momentum has slowed a lot in the last few months. And it's mainly because you need consumption to drive growth out there. And that requires consumer confidence, which is not there because of high unemployment and because property prices, the main assets are back to like 2018 levels.

So that's being reflected in market valuations, 10x earnings. So there are interesting opportunities, but you got to be patient because it's probably going to take some time for things to recover. Having said all that, as I started off, it is still a very uncertain environment, so difficult to really predict what's going to happen in the next 6 months.

What is probably easier is to talk about what's likely to happen in the next few years. And as a longer-term investor, that allows us to continue investing, keeping those things in mind. So for example, we do think we're going to have an environment of high interest rates, high inflation. It's very important to invest in companies with strong pricing power. We do think that you will continue to have nationalism, protectionism. Some folks are investing in companies which have access to large domestic markets.

Climate change is going to be existential. So you have to focus on companies who can pivot to sustainability. And then more recently, we've seen AI is going to disrupt a number of industries, and you have to look at what will happen to every company in your portfolio and every new investment, how are they going to be impacted by AI.

So we invest alongside long-term trends that we see, and we continue to do that. But keeping in mind the few things that I just talked about, and that's the basis on which we continue to invest, even though we may have short-term uncertainty.

Joseph Cass

Great. Thanks, Rohit. And Rohit, what are some of the most kind of exciting sectors or areas Temasek is involved in at the moment? And which could be the most disruptive?

Rohit Sipahimalani

So we invest alongside four broad themes. There's digitization, longer lifespans, sustainable living, and changing consumption in emerging markets. And actually, all of them are seeing a lot of innovation and disruption. But a few that, I would say, are really at the cutting edge and where you're seeing real disruption. One is around sustainable living. So a number of different areas.

For example, a lot of innovation happening around decarbonization in hard-to-abate sectors like airlines, like steel, like cement. Then in Agni Foods, you're seeing a lot of innovation. Initially, you saw it in plant-based meat, now cell-based meat. We have companies in our portfolio that are getting nitrogen from the air to really provide nutrition to the roots and plants, replacing fertilizer.

You've got an energy transition. There is innovation taking place right from nuclear fusion to clean hydrogen to other areas. In mobility, we are seeing drones that can not only operate in far-flung areas, but also get to very short-term delivery times in big cities. So a lot of stuff happening around the sustainability theme, and there's a lot of capital also supporting that.

The other big area is digitization, particularly around AI and generative AI, which is going to really -- we're just catching up with the implications of that. But a lot of sectors from financial services, life sciences are going to really be disrupted by that. So some of the areas where we're seeing a lot of exciting stuff going on.

Joseph Cass

Great. Thanks, Rohit. Martina, in terms of exciting areas that S&P Global Ratings are focusing on at the moment, I know emerging markets is on our radar. So why are we looking at EM? And what kind of EM perspectives are you hearing from the market right now?

Martina Cheung

So emerging markets, in our view, represent, I would say, a pretty complex mix of opportunities and challenges. On the one hand, we've seen a lot of emerging markets coming out of the post-pandemic recovery and that growth beginning to fade a little bit. You've got dual challenges of higher inflation, higher interest rates, a little bit of a weakening on the trading front.

On the other side, though, we see a lot to be really excited about as well. We have favorable demographics. We have the fact that emerging markets are home to some of the critical minerals and metals required for energy transition, for example. So we're looking at a little bit of a slowdown in '23 from an economic growth standpoint, but looking at growth potential coming back in 2024 and 2025.

And we're deeply interested in this, Joe, because we think it represents a really interesting opportunity overall for investors globally for some of the reasons, for example, that Rohit mentioned, like energy transition and sustainability. And we've actually been increasing our coverage of emerging market economies through our economist team. We've increased our research on emerging markets.

And most recently, in early June, we published a national and regional scale ratings framework to cater to some of the specificities of emerging markets needs. So definitely a priority for us, an area that we look forward to continuing to provide insights and research and opinions on going forward.

Joseph Cass

Great. Thanks, Martina. So Rohit, what is Temasek's approach to private credit? So what really appeals to you about the asset class? And does the higher interest rate environment change that view at all?

Rohit Sipahimalani

Actually, we started doing private credit about 6 or 7 years ago. As I mentioned earlier, we're primarily an equity investor. But we look at private credit in areas which can give us double-digit returns and ideally, some sort of cash yield over the life of the investment.

We like private credit because it is giving us equity-like returns today with some downside protection. We also like the fact that it has a recurring income yield associated with it. That's important for us because as I said, we invest out of our balance sheet. So it's useful not having to divest while making investments that you have recurring income. So this sort of contributes to that. It also ends up derisking the investment over the life of holding as you're getting sort of recurring income from that.

So interesting asset class, I would say, at this time, probably it's more investor-friendly than probably at any point of time since the GFC, you can get really attractive terms on private credit. So it's particularly attractive now. It's a small part of our portfolio, about 2%, but it's something we're looking to grow quite significantly. I mean, there will be -- it will always be a single-digit percentage of our portfolio, but I see it increasing from where it is particularly because you're getting really attractive terms right now.

Joseph Cass

Rohit, how are Temasek approaching net zero? I know you mentioned it in one of the previous questions, but what goals do you have in your investments? And how are you going to go about achieving those goals?

Rohit Sipahimalani

So as an institution, we've been net zero since 2020. But probably what's more important is net zero goals in the context of our portfolio and their Scope 1, Scope 2 emissions. And there, we set a target for ourselves in 2020 to reduce our 2010 emissions by 50% by 2030, which effectively meant a 2/3 reduction between 2020 and 2030. So very ambitious goals.

Now, how are we achieving that? Firstly, we want to make sure that everyone in the organization is focused on getting to those goals. So we've made part of our deferred compensation linked to achievement of those goals. Secondly, we've introduced an internal carbon price. Initially, it was $42 per tonne of CO2. We now increased it to $50. And over the course of the decade, we'll increase it to $100 per tonne of CO2.

And for every new investment that comes to the committee, we look at the company's Scope 1, Scope 2 emissions multiplied by this internal carbon price, divided by the market cap of the company. And that percentage is added to our typical hurdle rates in terms of what we need to achieve to get the investments approved.

That's a pretty blunt instrument, but it -- and we can obviously deviate from it, but it does make sure that everyone is very focused on what the carbon contributions of the investments are, what the implications and what they can do about it.

So the other thing we've done is that carbon budgets for teams, right? So in all the new investments, there are budgets that each team can have, every year, how much carbon they can use. Now obviously, the big thing is how do you sort of work with your portfolio companies for them to reduce emissions.

We've engaged with particularly the larger ones to make sure that they have set targets for themselves, science-based targets, and try to make sure that those are aligned with the goals that we want to pursue. It's not going to be easy. We've got an airline in our portfolio, which is going to be difficult to sort of control in terms of emissions, particularly by 2030, but we're very committed to try to do the best we can.

And then on the investment side, we are sort of looking to invest in companies that are going to be huge beneficiaries of energy transition. And that's something that we do both in terms of technology-based companies, but also established companies that are trying to move from being gray to green as such. So very strong focus. Sustainable investments, I would say, across the sustainable living theme, is the fastest-growing part of our investment portfolio. It's still small, but growing rapidly, expected to continue to grow rapidly.

Joseph Cass

Very interesting. Thanks, Rohit. Martina, at a high level, where is S&P Global Ratings seeing interest from issuers and also investors when it comes to sustainability? And how has that interest changed over time?

Martina Cheung

It's -- well, I think I go back to highlight a number of the points that Rohit mentioned. I'd start with saying I think we're at a little bit of a point of evolution, and I'd characterize it as more focus in particular areas. So I think if you asked me that question last year, you might have asked it in the context of sort of like broader ESG. And what we're seeing is a much greater focus on climate risk and energy transition for the most part in conversations with issuers and investors.

I think this comes to a variety of reasons. Number one, you have influential and large asset owners such as Temasek asking for this, from their portfolio companies, but we're also seeing an increasing number and plethora of sustainability reporting frameworks and rules that are looking at a number of these metrics. And companies are really thinking deeply about it.

They're thinking deeply about risks of greenwashing and making sure that they can pin a lot of confidence behind the targets and the progress as they report against those targets. And so we're hearing a lot of questions and thoughts about data integrity, the quality of data that is being used to report some of these metrics.

We're hearing a lot about the energy transition and the funding that's available and pathways to either accessing that funding or new innovations that could be initiated as a result of some of this additional funding. And Rohit mentioned the IRA. There are many other programs across regions that will achieve the same effect. So we think this is kind of the next evolution, if you like, around sustainability and very much focused in on climate risk and energy transition.

Rohit Sipahimalani

I would just add to that, if I may, that whereas a few years ago, the focus is very much on the risk side of the equation. I mean, increasingly, now we have a lot of focus on the opportunity side. I mean, both are important. I think it's -- you're looking at both right now.

Martina Cheung

Yes, that's a great point. And that's an area that we focused on quite a bit, Rohit, over a number of years, and we think there's a lot more opportunity there as well, as you say.

Joseph Cass

Perfect. Thank you both. So Martina, moving on to another kind of hot topic. There is a lot of noise around the potential of generative AI. And there's a lot of people wondering across the working world, how it's going to impact their jobs. How are you envisioning generative AI impacting the credit ratings process, but also the roles of the credit ratings analyst?

Martina Cheung

So I'll leave it to the experts to determine if we're still at the top of the hype cycle around generative AI. But notwithstanding all of the media focus and otherwise on this, I think there's real value here. There is incredible opportunity for many industries and many jobs around generative AI. For us, I think, within ratings, we will have a lot that we can do. We're running numerous pilots right now, having kicked off a pretty intensive working group around this.

And a big focus for us, for the ratings analysts, will be how we can make sure that our analytical employees can do what they do best, which is high-value, complex analytical tasks and really leave some of the more mundane and/or, we'll say, kind of manual tasks to AI, increasingly taking advantage of generative AI to throw up new insights from larger pools of data, et cetera. So lots to like about this.

I will say, Joe, that -- and I I'm wondering if, Rohit, you see this the same way. But I think while the hype cycle is kind of going full tilt, there are a lot of considerations around this, and we're spending quite a bit of time thinking about how we protect our IP as well. And there are any number of risks around that. And so it's a really great opportunity, but I think one that needs to be monitored closely and I think executed with a lot of discipline.

Joseph Cass

Fantastic. So Rohit, very similar question to you. How are Temasek looking at generative AI for you, both from a portfolio perspective and also how it could impact the business itself?

Rohit Sipahimalani

So as Martina said, this is going to disrupt a number of industries. It clearly will have a huge productivity impact. It will help drive innovation in different areas. And for us, we're spending a lot of time with our portfolio companies to see how they can benefit from this as against be disrupted by it. And we actually have a team of about 40 AI experts who are working with our major portfolio companies exactly on this, to see how they can help them in this area.

Now from our own business, we are now increasing trials to see how can we sort of use it with our investing business. As Martina said, how do we make sure that we remove the mundane tasks and make people do more value-added activities. We're still early in that. We're trying to sort of in terms of making sure our IP or confident stuff is protected.

We're trying to sort of create a framework for large language models within our internal systems so that we can use all of our internal data more effectively. We're still at very early stages, but it's something that we're very focused on.

The other area, of course, which is very interesting is from an investment perspective. And notwithstanding the hype cycle we have, we do see that there are opportunities. But in the near term, mostly for us in what I call the picks and shovels areas, in the infrastructure around AI.

So whether it's data centers, whether it's cooling technology within data centers, whether it's energy efficiency in data centers, whether it's chips testing around that, so all the stuff that's going to be required for AI, the infrastructure around it. And we need to look beyond NVIDIA to a lot of other companies around the world that will contribute to that.

Then in the longer term, we also see there's going to be a huge opportunity, maybe even bigger opportunity in various vertical applications. At this time, it's very difficult to figure out as to who's going to be a winner there. There are a lot of early-stage companies in the space. It's too difficult to make a call right now. So for us, near term, it's going to be more around the infrastructure. But in the medium term, I can see that vertical applications around generative AI will also be a very interesting investment opportunity.

Joseph Cass

Fantastic. Thanks, Rohit. Martina, Rohit mentioned it in his answer just then, but I wanted to talk a bit about India. So S&P released a cross-divisional piece in India recently, and I know you visited our offices in India earlier this year. Can you tell us a bit about why India is such an interesting story about CRISIL and also your personal experiences whilst in the country?

Martina Cheung

Well, I love Rohit's point about having a long-term perspective. So we've always had a long-term perspective on India. We're a majority owner in CRISIL, which is the largest domestic credit rating in India and a very large KPO player globally. And we have an investment actually since 1996 with CRISIL.

India also, as it happens, is the country where we have the largest employee base for S&P Global. We do a huge number of job roles across multiple divisions, functions, et cetera. And some of the most critical work that we do is done by our colleagues in India. And so for me, it's incredibly important country, very close to my heart. I was on the Board of CRISIL for several years, and CRISIL reports up through S&P Global Ratings. So I spent a lot of time with the company and the management team.

If you take a step back, there's been a lot of market commentary in the last several months that this is the decade for India. This is the defining moment, and we certainly see a lot to be excited about. Our teams look at the growth fiscal year '23, 7.3%, and our economists are looking at growth between 2024 and 2031 in the range of about 6.7%. So a really great opportunity and growth story. I think the underpinnings of that are even more interesting.

To get there, the Indian government is looking at shifting quite a bit towards manufacturing, for example, from just under 18% today to 25% by 2025. We're looking at a workforce that will be increasingly diverse in order to achieve its aim and you will have to have more women in the workforce, for example. And that's going to help in a lot of areas, including with the demographic dividend. So it's a very exciting story.

I think the work that we do there, we're incredibly committed and have been committed over the long term to the development of Indian companies that we've been serving with ratings. We work with small and midsized enterprises with SME ratings. We've worked with local governments on smart city infrastructure development. So it's something that we continue to be excited about, continue to grow our presence in India, and very proud of all of our colleagues there who do such a wonderful job.

Joseph Cass

Very cool. Thanks, Martina. Rohit, you've been based in India before and you've actually been in charge of the Indian market at Temasek. So from your perspective, what are the biggest changes you've seen over the past, say, 20 to 30 years in the country?

Rohit Sipahimalani

Actually, as you step back, as you said, 20 to 30 years, then you really realize the magnitude of the changes that have taken place. I would say one big change has been the growth of the private sector and emergence of world-class companies in the private sector in areas like IT services, telecom, financial services. So just IT services, for example, in 1995 to now, IT services exports have grown more than hundredfold, from less than $1 billion then to over $100 billion today.

If you think of banks, private sector banks accounted for almost, in fact, 0% of the loans of the banking system in 1995, and it's almost 50% today. HDFC Bank is the fifth largest bank in the world by market capitalization. So really, this growth of the private sector at world-class companies that you've seen over this period.

The second thing I would say is just the growth of an entrepreneurial and VC ecosystem, which is really vibrant in India. And if you think about it, I mean, today, India has over 100 unicorns more than any other single country in the world after the U.S. and China. Third area, which has been really big, has been digitization. So this whole concept of unique ID and the cost of data being the cheapest in the world, which provide digital access to almost everyone.

You have, therefore, payments taking place digitally at almost at 0 cost instantaneously. Total payment volumes, digital payment volumes have grown 4x in the last 5 years. You have about, under UPI, almost 9 billion transactions a month. It's completely on a different scale. And I think that is changing a lot of sectors in the economy, the whole digitization process.

I would also think about what's played an important role is the growth of regulatory institutions. The RBI has done a great job in Central Bank in terms of managing macro stability. But the Securities and Exchange Board of India, SEBI, I mean, they've done a fantastic job in driving investor protection, greater transparency, et cetera.

And that's really developed the capital markets that has driven a lot of savings for individual capital markets so that the markets today are much more resilient and not really dependent on foreign flows. And coming to capital markets, in fact, the National Stock Exchange is, again, something that started in the 1990s. And today, it's the largest derivatives exchange in the world in terms of transaction volume, #5 in cash equities, T+1 settlement.

So really major changes that have taken place in infrastructure, regulation, institutions, private sector, which is why I think where we are today, and we're excited about it. And it's reflected in what's happened in the stock market. I was just checking the other day. And when you look at the last 20 years or the last 25 years, the Indian market has returned about 12% to 13% in U.S. dollars annualized, which is higher than what the S&P 500 has delivered over that period. So it's been quite interesting.

Having said that, India has never moved in a straight line. So I think we -- like emerging markets, that you will -- you will see hiccups up and down. But because of the more structural changes that I just talked about, I think if you take a 5- or 10-year horizon, it clearly is something that we feel we need to continue investing in the area. But we've been there long enough for the market to know that there will be volatility, and we just got to ride through that.

Joseph Cass

Thanks, Rohit. So Rohit, the last question of today's podcast goes to you. So typically, on the podcast, I'll interview leaders, influential investors like yourself from the world of finance. Thinking about everyone you've met, everyone you've worked with or even just people you've kind of seen from afar, who would you think would be an interesting potential future guest I should ask to join the show?

Rohit Sipahimalani

That's a tough one because I've met obviously a lot of interesting people in my current role. But a big one today, I would maybe sort of offer up Kiril Sokoloff of 13D Research. I don't know whether you've had him on the show or not. He's a contrarian thinker. He's a stent of history.

And I do think in today's world where geopolitics, economics are so intertwined, I think he comes up with some interesting ideas and thoughts. You may or may not agree with his research, but it definitely is thought provoking. So I think he will be someone who would be interesting for your audience.

Joseph Cass

Perfect. Thanks very much, Rohit. I will make sure he's on the list. Well, thank you so much, Martina and Rohit, for your time today, everyone watching, everyone listening. See you next time on Fixed Income In 15.