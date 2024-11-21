Rohit Sipahimalani on Private Credit, Generative AI and The Rise of India

S&P Global Offerings
19 September 2023
This podcast series was formerly known as Fixed Income in 15.
Rohit Sipahimalani, CIO at Temasek and Martina Cheung, President of S&P Global Ratings join host Joe Cass on this episode. The discussion centred around disruptive investment areas, macro outlooks, private credit, the impact of Generative AI and the rise of India. This episode was recorded and published prior to Martina's appointment as CEO & President of S&P Global.
