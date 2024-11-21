Skip to Content Skip to Menu Skip to Footer

Leaders

10 January 2024

Robert F. Smith on How to Build A Culture of Success

This podcast series was formerly known as Fixed Income in 15.

Robert F. Smith, Founder, Chairman and CEO of Vista Equity Partners, joined Doug Peterson, CEO at S&P Global and host Joe Cass. Discussion focused on how to build a culture of success in business, the evolution of GenAI, the growth of private markets and the guests experience of growing up in New Mexico and Colorado. This episode was recorded and published prior to Doug's retirement as CEO & President, he is now Special Advisor at S&P Global.

Content Type

Podcast

Language

English