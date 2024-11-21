Robert F. Smith on How to Build A Culture of Success

S&P Global Offerings
Featured Topics
Featured Products
Events
S&P Global Offerings
Featured Topics
Featured Products
Events
S&P Global Offerings
Featured Topics
Featured Products
Events
S&P Global Offerings
Featured Topics
Featured Products
Events
Language
Featured Products
By Topic
Market Insights
About S&P Global
Featured Products
By Topic
Market Insights
About S&P Global
Leaders
10 January 2024
This podcast series was formerly known as Fixed Income in 15.
Robert F. Smith, Founder, Chairman and CEO of Vista Equity Partners, joined Doug Peterson, CEO at S&P Global and host Joe Cass. Discussion focused on how to build a culture of success in business, the evolution of GenAI, the growth of private markets and the guests experience of growing up in New Mexico and Colorado. This episode was recorded and published prior to Doug's retirement as CEO & President, he is now Special Advisor at S&P Global.