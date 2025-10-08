Skip to Content Skip to Menu Skip to Footer

Leaders

7 October 2025

Richard Attias on Unlocking Prosperity, Global Leadership, and Investment

In this episode of the Leaders Podcast, host Joseph Cass welcomes back Richard Atias, the Executive Chairman of the FII Institute. They dive deep into the upcoming FII9 event in Riyadh, exploring the theme of "Unlocking Keys to Prosperity." Richard shares his unique insights into the private conversations of world leaders and global CEOs, emphasizing the importance of trust and personal relationships in fostering impactful investments.

Chapters

0:00 - Introduction

1:00 - Conversations with World Leaders

3:00 - The Importance of Trust in Global Investments

4:30 - Overview of the FII9 Conference

6:00 - The Evolution of FII

10:00 - Interviewing President Trump

12:30 - Key Concerns of World Leaders Today

15:00 - FII vs. Davos: Defining Unique Identities

18:30 - Future Aspirations for the FII Institute

21:00 - Recommended Reading

23:00 - Closing Remarks

 

