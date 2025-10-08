Richard Attias on Unlocking Prosperity, Global Leadership, and Investment

S&P Global Offerings
7 October 2025
In this episode of the Leaders Podcast, host Joseph Cass welcomes back Richard Atias, the Executive Chairman of the FII Institute. They dive deep into the upcoming FII9 event in Riyadh, exploring the theme of "Unlocking Keys to Prosperity." Richard shares his unique insights into the private conversations of world leaders and global CEOs, emphasizing the importance of trust and personal relationships in fostering impactful investments.
0:00 - Introduction
1:00 - Conversations with World Leaders
3:00 - The Importance of Trust in Global Investments
4:30 - Overview of the FII9 Conference
6:00 - The Evolution of FII
10:00 - Interviewing President Trump
12:30 - Key Concerns of World Leaders Today
15:00 - FII vs. Davos: Defining Unique Identities
18:30 - Future Aspirations for the FII Institute
21:00 - Recommended Reading
23:00 - Closing Remarks