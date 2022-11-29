Skip to Content Skip to Menu Skip to Footer

Leaders

21 November 2024

Peter Harrison on Being a CEO, Career Advice & Meeting The Queen

Peter Harrison, CEO of Schroders joins Dan Draper, CEO at S&P Dow Jones Indices and host Joe Cass on this episode. Discussion focused on Peter & Dan’s experiences working across the globe for different institutions, the day-to-day realities of being a CEO and, private markets, blockchain and Peter’s experience meeting The Queen.

