Navigating the Future: Insights from Malin Norberg and Dan Yergin

S&P Global Offerings
Featured Topics
Featured Products
Events
S&P Global Offerings
Featured Topics
Featured Products
Events
S&P Global Offerings
Featured Topics
Featured Products
Events
S&P Global Offerings
Featured Topics
Featured Products
Events
Language
Featured Products
By Topic
Market Insights
About S&P Global
Featured Products
By Topic
Market Insights
About S&P Global
Leaders
12 August 2025
In this enlightening episode of the Leaders podcast, host Joe Cass engages with industry stalwarts Malin Norberg and Dan Yergin. Together, they explore the evolving landscape of global energy, the implications of geopolitical shifts, and the critical role of innovation in driving sustainable development. Tune in to gain valuable insights on the challenges and opportunities that lie ahead, as well as the leadership strategies that can guide us through an ever-changing world.
0:00 - Introduction and Overview
2:31 - Current Trends in Global Energy
10:16 - Geopolitical Influences on Energy Markets
20:46 - Innovation and Sustainability
30:01 - Leadership in Times of Change
40:31 - Looking to the Future
50:01 - Q&A Session
55:01 - Closing Remarks