Leaders

12 August 2025

Navigating the Future: Insights from Malin Norberg and Dan Yergin

In this enlightening episode of the Leaders podcast, host Joe Cass engages with industry stalwarts Malin Norberg and Dan Yergin. Together, they explore the evolving landscape of global energy, the implications of geopolitical shifts, and the critical role of innovation in driving sustainable development. Tune in to gain valuable insights on the challenges and opportunities that lie ahead, as well as the leadership strategies that can guide us through an ever-changing world.

Chapters

0:00 - Introduction and Overview

2:31 - Current Trends in Global Energy

10:16 - Geopolitical Influences on Energy Markets

20:46 - Innovation and Sustainability

30:01 - Leadership in Times of Change

40:31 - Looking to the Future

50:01 - Q&A Session

55:01 - Closing Remarks

 

Content Type

Podcast

Language

English