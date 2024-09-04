Mohamed El-Erian on how AI is changing investing

S&P Global Offerings
04 September 2024
This podcast series was formerly known as Fixed Income in 15.
In this episode, Joe is joined by Mohamed El-Erian, President of Queens' College, University of Cambridge and Sudeep Kesh, Chief Innovation Officer at S&P Global Ratings. Topics discussed included the potential impact of AI on investing and portfolio management, how Mohamed incorporates data into his views, Sudeep on AI in movies and music and Mohamed’s relationship with the Gen Z students at Queens'.