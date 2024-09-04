Skip to Content Skip to Menu Skip to Footer

Leaders

04 September 2024

Mohamed El-Erian on how AI is changing investing

This podcast series was formerly known as Fixed Income in 15.

In this episode, Joe is joined by Mohamed El-Erian, President of Queens' College, University of Cambridge and Sudeep Kesh, Chief Innovation Officer at S&P Global Ratings. Topics discussed included the potential impact of AI on investing and portfolio management, how Mohamed incorporates data into his views, Sudeep on AI in movies and music and Mohamed’s relationship with the Gen Z students at Queens'.

Content Type

Podcast

Language

English