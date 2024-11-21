Mary Pryshlak on Generative AI in Credit Research, & How To Manage 130 Investment Professional

S&P Global Offerings
13 June 2023
This podcast series was formerly known as Fixed Income in 15.
Mary Pryshlak, Head of Investment Research at Wellington Management, joined Alexandra Dimitrijevic, Global Head of Research & Development at S&P Global Ratings and host Joe Cass on this episode. Discussion focused on the potential role of Generative AI in credit research, leadership experiences from Alexandra and Mary and books that have fundamentally changed our guests' lives.