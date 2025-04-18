Macquarie’s Ben Way on Infrastructure, Datacenters & Being Present

S&P Global Offerings
17 April 2025
In this episode, Joe is joined by Ben Way, Group Head of Macquarie Asset Management and Andrea Quirk, Global Head of Credit Ratings at S&P Global Ratings. Discussion covered the explosion in growth of datacenters, how AI is driving demand for digital infrastructure and Ben’s view of being present in the moment throughout your career.
0:00: Introduction
0:30: The Need for Transparency
5:00: The Importance of Credit
10:00: The Role of Technology
15:00:Creating Value
20:00: Stakeholder Alignment
25:00: The Blurring of Digital Infrastructure
30:00: The Demand for Data Centers
35:00: Conclusion
