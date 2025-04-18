Skip to Content Skip to Menu Skip to Footer

17 April 2025

Macquarie’s Ben Way on Infrastructure, Datacenters & Being Present

In this episode, Joe is joined by Ben Way, Group Head of Macquarie Asset Management and Andrea Quirk, Global Head of Credit Ratings at S&P Global Ratings. Discussion covered the explosion in growth of datacenters, how AI is driving demand for digital infrastructure and Ben’s view of being present in the moment throughout your career.

0:00: Introduction

0:30: The Need for Transparency

5:00: The Importance of Credit

10:00: The Role of Technology

15:00:Creating Value

20:00: Stakeholder Alignment

25:00: The Blurring of Digital Infrastructure

30:00: The Demand for Data Centers

35:00: Conclusion

Podcast

English