Leaders

21 November 2024

Liz Ann Sonders on the 2023 Macro Outlook, Her 300,000 Twitter Followers & Inflation

Liz Ann Sonders, Chief Investment Strategist at Charles Schwab joins Paul Gruenwald, Global Chief Economist at S&P Global Ratings and host Joe Cass on this episode. iscussion focused on the 2023 macro outlook, US rate cycle, sticky inflation, Liz Ann’s Twitter 300,000 Twitter following and Paul’s cycling over lockdown.

