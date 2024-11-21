Larry Summers on Inflation, Surviving Cancer & The Social Network

S&P Global Offerings
Featured Topics
Featured Products
Events
S&P Global Offerings
Featured Topics
Featured Products
Events
S&P Global Offerings
Featured Topics
Featured Products
Events
S&P Global Offerings
Featured Topics
Featured Products
Events
Language
Featured Products
By Topic
Market Insights
About S&P Global
Featured Products
By Topic
Market Insights
About S&P Global
Leaders
10 October 2023
This podcast series was formerly known as Fixed Income in 15.
Ex-U.S. Treasury Secretary Larry Summers and S&P Global Ratings' Global Chief Economist Paul Gruenwald join host Joe Cass on this episode. Discussion spans the rise and fall of inflation, working with U.S. Presidents, how to create an economic narrative and Larry’s experience being diagnosed with and surviving cancer.