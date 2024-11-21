Skip to Content Skip to Menu Skip to Footer

Leaders

10 October 2023

Larry Summers on Inflation, Surviving Cancer & The Social Network

This podcast series was formerly known as Fixed Income in 15.

Ex-U.S. Treasury Secretary Larry Summers and S&P Global Ratings' Global Chief Economist Paul Gruenwald join host Joe Cass on this episode. Discussion spans the rise and fall of inflation, working with U.S. Presidents, how to create an economic narrative and Larry’s experience being diagnosed with and surviving cancer.

Content Type

Podcast

Language

English