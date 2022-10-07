Joyce Chang on Market Themes, Defi and Working with Jamie Dimon

S&P Global Offerings
21 November 2024
Joyce Chang, Chair of Global Research at JP Morgan joins Alexandra Dimitrijevic, Global Head of Research & Development at S&P Global Ratings and host Joe Cass on this episode. Discussion focused key themes that may affect financial markets in 2022-23, the evolution of ESG when thinking about an energy crisis, the impact of DeFi on TradFi and Joyce’s advice for young women pursuing a career in finance.
