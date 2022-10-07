Skip to Content Skip to Menu Skip to Footer

Leaders

21 November 2024

Joyce Chang on Market Themes, Defi and Working with Jamie Dimon

Joyce Chang, Chair of Global Research at JP Morgan joins Alexandra Dimitrijevic, Global Head of Research & Development at S&P Global Ratings and host Joe Cass on this episode. Discussion focused key themes that may affect financial markets in 2022-23, the evolution of ESG when thinking about an energy crisis, the impact of DeFi on TradFi and Joyce’s advice for young women pursuing a career in finance.