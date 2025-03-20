Skip to Content Skip to Menu Skip to Footer

20 March 2025

Invesco CEO Andrew Schlossberg on Asset Management, AI & Football Culture

In this episode, Joe is joined by Andrew Schlossberg, President & CEO at Invesco, and Dan Draper, CEO at S&P Dow Jones Indices. Topics included Andrew’s journey from Invesco’s corporate training program to CEO, Dan’s perspective on the evolution of index-based investing, Andrew’s insights on AI integration in asset management, and Dan’s view on the future of the indexing business. The conversation also covered major industry trends, leadership advice for aspiring professionals, and experiences with football culture in London.

 

Chapter Included:

00:00    Introduction

00:05    Andrew Schlossberg's Background

00:19    Andrew Schlossberg's Career at Invesco

00:22    The Company's Evolution

21:21    Advice for Aspiring Professionals

15:25    AI and Its Impact on the Industry

29:44    Best Piece of Advice

Content Type

Podcast

Language

English