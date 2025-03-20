Invesco CEO Andrew Schlossberg on Asset Management, AI & Football Culture

S&P Global Offerings
20 March 2025
In this episode, Joe is joined by Andrew Schlossberg, President & CEO at Invesco, and Dan Draper, CEO at S&P Dow Jones Indices. Topics included Andrew’s journey from Invesco’s corporate training program to CEO, Dan’s perspective on the evolution of index-based investing, Andrew’s insights on AI integration in asset management, and Dan’s view on the future of the indexing business. The conversation also covered major industry trends, leadership advice for aspiring professionals, and experiences with football culture in London.
Chapter Included:
00:00 Introduction
00:05 Andrew Schlossberg's Background
00:19 Andrew Schlossberg's Career at Invesco
00:22 The Company's Evolution
21:21 Advice for Aspiring Professionals
15:25 AI and Its Impact on the Industry
29:44 Best Piece of Advice