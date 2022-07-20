Howard Marks on Warren Buffett, Writing Memos, Investing Psychology & Crypto

S&P Global Offerings
Featured Topics
Featured Products
Events
S&P Global Offerings
Featured Topics
Featured Products
Events
S&P Global Offerings
Featured Topics
Featured Products
Events
S&P Global Offerings
Featured Topics
Featured Products
Events
Language
Featured Products
By Topic
Market Insights
About S&P Global
Featured Products
By Topic
Market Insights
About S&P Global
Leaders
21 November 2024
Legendary investor Howard Marks, Co-Founder of Oaktree Capital Management, joins Sally Moore, Global Head of Strategy, M&A and Partnerships for S&P Global and host Joe Cass on this episode. This episode was recorded and published prior to Martina's appointment as Chief Client Officer of S&P Global. Discussion focused on Howard’s relationship with Warren Buffett, Sally’s experience of the recent $140 Billion S&P Global-IHS merger, Howard’s process for writing his world famous memos and the psychology of investing in choppy markets.