Leaders

21 November 2024

Howard Marks on Warren Buffett, Writing Memos, Investing Psychology & Crypto

Legendary investor Howard Marks, Co-Founder of Oaktree Capital Management, joins Sally Moore, Global Head of Strategy, M&A and Partnerships for S&P Global and host Joe Cass on this episode. This episode was recorded and published prior to Martina's appointment as Chief Client Officer of S&P Global. Discussion focused on Howard’s relationship with Warren Buffett, Sally’s experience of the recent $140 Billion S&P Global-IHS merger, Howard’s process for writing his world famous memos and the psychology of investing in choppy markets.

Content Type

Podcast

Language

English