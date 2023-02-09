Skip to Content Skip to Menu Skip to Footer

Leaders

21 November 2024

Emmanuel Roman on Investing in 2023, Private Markets, PIMCO Culture & Arsenal FC

PIMCO CEO Emmanuel Roman and Martina Cheung, President of S&P Global Ratings, joined Joe Cass on this episode. Discussion spanned investing in 2023, private debt, working culture at PIMCO after Bill Gross, Davos, ChatGPT and Arsenal FC. This episode was recorded and published prior to Martina's appointment as CEO & President of S&P Global.

