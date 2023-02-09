Emmanuel Roman on Investing in 2023, Private Markets, PIMCO Culture & Arsenal FC

S&P Global Offerings
21 November 2024
PIMCO CEO Emmanuel Roman and Martina Cheung, President of S&P Global Ratings, joined Joe Cass on this episode. Discussion spanned investing in 2023, private debt, working culture at PIMCO after Bill Gross, Davos, ChatGPT and Arsenal FC. This episode was recorded and published prior to Martina's appointment as CEO & President of S&P Global.