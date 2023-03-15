David Rubenstein on Private Markets, Investment Regrets, Interviewing Elon Musk & His New Book

S&P Global Offerings
21 November 2024
David Rubenstein, Co-Founder of The Carlyle Group joins Adam Kansler, President at S&P Global Market Intelligence and host Joe Cass on this episode. Topics included private market valuations and data, interest rate trajectories, David’s new book “How To Invest”, biggest investing regrets and anecdotes from David’s investing career. This episode was recorded and published prior to Adam's transition to Special Advisor at S&P Global.