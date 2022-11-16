David Hunt on The Future of Asset Management, Strategy & Growing AUM

S&P Global Offerings
21 November 2024
David Hunt, CEO of PGIM joins Maria Melendez, Global Head of Strategy at S&P Global Ratings and host Joe Cass on this episode. Discussion focused on David’s experience as a CEO, his current take on the global macro environment, Maria’s career path and her view on how to successfully execute strategy in our day-to-day roles.