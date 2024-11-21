Skip to Content Skip to Menu Skip to Footer

Leaders

12 July 2023

Dan Yergin on Energy Security, Being An Entrepreneur, Advising U.S Presidents & His New Book

This podcast series was formerly known as Fixed Income in 15.

Daniel Yergin, Vice Chairman at S&P Global, Pulitzer-Prize winning author and founder of CERA, joins host Joe Cass on this special 1-on-1 episode. Topics included Dan’s newest book ‘The New Map’, challenges of the energy transition, founding Cambridge Energy Research Associates in 1983 and his experiences advising multiple U.S Presidents.

Content Type

Podcast

Language

English