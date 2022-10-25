Chamath Palihapitiya on Investing, Mental Health, Poker & SPACs

S&P Global Offerings
21 November 2024
Chamath Palihapitiya, global tech investor and Founder of Social Capital and Naveen Sarma, Senior Director at S&P Global Ratings covering U.S Media & Entertainment joined Joe Cass on this episode of the podcast. Discussion spanned investment philosophy, how playing poker can assist prospective investors, the future of streaming and the importance of mental health.