Leaders

20 February 2025

CalPERs CEO Marcie Frost on Private Markets & Building Her Career

In this episode, Joe is joined by Marcie Frost, CEO of CalPERS and Martina Cheung, CEO & President of S&P Global. Topics included Marcie’s current view of the role of private assets in CalPERS portfolio, Martina’s initiative and growth areas for 2025, Marcie’s progression from typist to CEO and Martina’s memories of breaking the gavel at the New York Stock Exchange.

