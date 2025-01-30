Blackstone’s Jon Gray on Private Markets, Career Advice & Jogging on LinkedIn

S&P Global Offerings
Featured Topics
Featured Products
Events
S&P Global Offerings
Featured Topics
Featured Products
Events
S&P Global Offerings
Featured Topics
Featured Products
Events
S&P Global Offerings
Featured Topics
Featured Products
Events
Language
Featured Products
By Topic
Market Insights
About S&P Global
Featured Products
By Topic
Market Insights
About S&P Global
Leaders
29 October 2024
This podcast series was formerly known as Fixed Income in 15.
In this episode, Joe is joined by Jon Gray, President & Chief Operating Officer at Blackstone and Doug Peterson, CEO & President of S&P Global. Discussion covered Doug’s upcoming retirement, Jon on the future of private markets and infrastructure, Doug on GenAI and Jon on his viral jogging videos on Linkedin. This episode was recorded and published prior to Doug's retirement as CEO & President, he is now Special Advisor at S&P Global.