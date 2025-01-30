Skip to Content Skip to Menu Skip to Footer

Leaders

29 October 2024

Blackstone’s Jon Gray on Private Markets, Career Advice & Jogging on LinkedIn

This podcast series was formerly known as Fixed Income in 15.

In this episode, Joe is joined by Jon Gray, President & Chief Operating Officer at Blackstone and Doug Peterson, CEO & President of S&P Global. Discussion covered Doug’s upcoming retirement, Jon on the future of private markets and infrastructure, Doug on GenAI and Jon on his viral jogging videos on Linkedin. This episode was recorded and published prior to Doug's retirement as CEO & President, he is now Special Advisor at S&P Global.

