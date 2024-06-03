BlackRock's James Keenan on Navigating the Private Markets Landscape

S&P Global Offerings
03 June 2024
This podcast series was formerly known as Fixed Income in 15.
In this episode, Joe is joined by James Keenan, CIO and Global Head of Private Debt at BlackRock and Ruth Yang, Global Head of Private Markets Analytics and Thought Leadership at S&P Global Ratings. Topics included the rise in popularity of private markets, how both Blackrock and S&P Global Ratings approach the space, Jim’s unpopular investment opinion and people inside and outside of S&P Global that inspire Ruth.