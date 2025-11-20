Barclays CEO Venkat on The UK Economy, AI & Cricket

S&P Global Offerings
20 November 2025
In this episode, Joseph is joined by Venkat, CEO at Barclays, and Saugata Saha, President at S&P Global Market Intelligence. Topics included Venkat’s perspective on the future of the UK economy, his view on private markets, how Saugata see’s AI being used in finance, Venkat’s most important leadership lesson and both guests discuss their love of cricket.