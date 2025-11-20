Skip to Content Skip to Menu Skip to Footer

Leaders

20 November 2025

Barclays CEO Venkat on The UK Economy, AI & Cricket

In this episode, Joseph is joined by Venkat, CEO at Barclays, and Saugata Saha, President at S&P Global Market Intelligence. Topics included Venkat’s perspective on the future of the UK economy, his view on private markets, how Saugata see’s AI being used in finance, Venkat’s most important leadership lesson and both guests discuss their love of cricket.   

