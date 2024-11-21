Ares' Michael Arougheti on Private Markets, Founding Ares & the Baltimore Orioles

S&P Global Offerings
Featured Topics
Featured Products
Events
S&P Global Offerings
Featured Topics
Featured Products
Events
S&P Global Offerings
Featured Topics
Featured Products
Events
S&P Global Offerings
Featured Topics
Featured Products
Events
Language
Featured Products
By Topic
Market Insights
About S&P Global
Featured Products
By Topic
Market Insights
About S&P Global
Leaders
20 February 2025
In this episode, Joe is joined by Michael Arougheti, CEO & Co-Founder of Ares and Lynn Maxwell, Global Chief Commercial Officer at S&P Global Ratings. Topics included Mike’s memories of co-founding Ares, the rise in popularity of private markets and how Mike was offered co-ownership of the Baltimore Orioles.