Leaders

20 February 2025

Ares' Michael Arougheti on Private Markets, Founding Ares & the Baltimore Orioles

In this episode, Joe is joined by Michael Arougheti, CEO & Co-Founder of Ares and Lynn Maxwell, Global Chief Commercial Officer at S&P Global Ratings. Topics included Mike’s memories of co-founding Ares, the rise in popularity of private markets and how Mike was offered co-ownership of the Baltimore Orioles.

Content Type

Podcast

Language

English