Apollo’s John Zito on Private Credit, His Career Path & Leadership

29 January 2025
This podcast series was formerly known as Fixed Income in 15.
In this episode, Joe is joined by John Zito, Co-President of Apollo Asset Management and Alex Birry, Global Head of Credit Research at S&P Global Ratings. Topics included views on private credit and the evolution of private markets, John’s career trajectory to Apollo, Alex on global mega trends and John’s advice for managing high performing teams.