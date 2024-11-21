Andrew Howard on Sustainable Finance, Green Bonds and Career Paths

S&P Global Offerings
27 November 2023
This podcast series was formerly known as Fixed Income in 15.
Andrew Howard, Global Head of Sustainable Investment at Schroders and Christa Clapp, Managing Director at S&P Global Rating join host Joe Cass on this episode. Discussion focused on sustainable finance, the climate financing gap, Christa’s experience building Shades of Green and the future of green bonds.