Leaders

16 February 2026

Inside PIMCO: Andrew Balls on Managing Billions, AI Investing, and the Future of Credit

In this episode, join Joe Cass as he interviews Andrew Balls, PIMCO's CIO for Global Fixed Income, to explore the intricacies of decision-making in finance, particularly under psychological pressure. In this insightful discussion, Andrew shares his strategies for managing stress while making high-stakes decisions that can impact billions of dollars.

Whether you're a finance professional or simply interested in the dynamics of investment management, this conversation offers valuable insights into the future of finance and the evolving landscape of investment strategies.

Content Type

Podcast

Language

English