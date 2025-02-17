S&P Global Offerings
16 February 2026
In this episode, join Joe Cass as he interviews Andrew Balls, PIMCO's CIO for Global Fixed Income, to explore the intricacies of decision-making in finance, particularly under psychological pressure. In this insightful discussion, Andrew shares his strategies for managing stress while making high-stakes decisions that can impact billions of dollars.
Whether you're a finance professional or simply interested in the dynamics of investment management, this conversation offers valuable insights into the future of finance and the evolving landscape of investment strategies.