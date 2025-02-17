Joe Cass: [00:00:00] Andrew, welcome. So first question, out the blocks. How do you manage this psychological pressure of making decisions that will potentially move billions of dollars?

Andrew Balls: It's good to be able to compartmentalize. It's good. It's good to be able to think about it during the day and then, and then turn off.

And lots of people, who I worked [00:01:00] with in the past would be up all night. And, that's not good. For your, your, longevity in the, the role. I mean, I think with investment management, you, you want to make a distinction between the kind of ex ante decision and ex post decision. So the ex ante decision you control. What do you do? And so when you're thinking about yourself or if you're kind of assessing other people's performance, what do you do, how you make decisions is, you know, obviously very, very important. And then ex post, there's what happens. That's not something that you control so you can make good decisions and it goes wrong and you can make bad decisions and it works out very well. I've certainly done that, in the past. So I think, you know, you do have to sleep. You can't, you know, there are times when it's stressful and there's times, you know, during periods of market volatility when it's [00:02:00] stressful, if you're underperforming, it is certainly stressful. But you need to achieve some balance so that you don't burn out. And, and nice thing about investment management is, it's an industry where you can do it for a long period of time. I often think if you're, I dunno, trader at a bank, you know, it's kind of something that you might do for a few years, but kind of a young person's game. But the nice thing about investment management is having seen different market environments, different periods in terms of the, you know, recent financial history. There's all benefits to having a team that has done it for a long time. And it's interesting at PIMCO, a lot of the people I work with, you know, we've all been doing this together for a long time. My direct team, managing global portfolios — we've worked together for close to 20 years. So you do have great stability over time, [00:03:00] but you just have to be able to deal with stress, is probably the answer.

Joe Cass: So, a bit more of a high level question. Where do you think public bond issuance is headed in 2026? Both in kind of size levels, but also maybe in growth areas?

Andrew Balls: So you have gross supply, you have net supply. So net supply takes into account redemptions. So when you look at gross supply at a global level — everything governments, corporates, mortgages — it's relatively flat year over year at a high level. Then when you look at net issuance, then you are gonna see a decline with decline in government bond issuance. Mortgage issuance in the US will be a bit higher on the forecast, but corporate issuance is gonna be a big increase in corporate [00:04:00] issuance. And you don't know exactly what it's gonna be, but if you look at the range of estimates like 30, 40, 50% year over year increase in net issuance is a reasonable range. A lot of that is being driven by CapEx — AI‑related CapEx — so led by the US, but globally as well. And so this is interesting: big increase in issuance in the corporate space. Opportunities for us quite possibly. But at the same time, there may be pressure on spreads, and you're starting corporate spreads at tight levels historically. So then to have this big expected increase in issuance, [00:05:00] it's perfectly plausible you could see some widening of spreads.

Joe Cass: Hmm. I wanted to talk a bit more about data center issuance and I guess the AI boom in general. What do you guys at PIMCO expect from this sector? Not only for 2026, but maybe the next kind of 2, 3, 4 years?

Andrew Balls: So there's gonna be a lot of issuance. And it's quite interesting actually because when you look at the numbers over time, you have the potential for technology to really grow as a sector. Financials is a very large part of the corporate market — 20–25% of outstanding corporate issuance. Technology has the potential to grow into similar size to financials potentially depending — a lot of uncertainty. And that's really interesting in terms of a liquid sector, [00:06:00] the ability to transact in size. At PIMCO over time, we're very much involved in financials, banks, in terms of trading for a number of reasons. We think over time there's some excess return there, but it's also reflecting the liquidity — the fact that you can trade in large size. So over time, technology may become similar in terms of its role in the market. Couple of comments: as bond investors, the upside is getting your money back. If you are an equity investor, the upside is big growth in corporate earnings. So when thinking about AI and CapEx‑related investment here, you need to bear that in mind. If you're an equity investor amid all this uncertainty, you have the potential for really outsized payoffs depending on the scenario. And I think, you know, huge amounts [00:07:00] of uncertainty about how AI will play out in terms of corporate earnings, productivity, etc. But from the bond market point of view, we need to be a bit careful here and we will be quite careful in terms of technology as a sector given the extent of issuance. And then you also have to think about sectors which are gonna be negatively impacted. Winners and losers in terms of this big development. And then there will be opportunities that come along for us. And our approach in general would be to be quite careful in terms of corporate exposure in general, to be quite careful in terms of exposure to the technology sector, but then there are great opportunities. We did the Meta deal last year, [00:08:00] which was a very good opportunity and we hope we will find more like this. And Dan Iverson keeps saying this in internal meetings: when credit spreads are tight by historical standards, there's a lot to be said for going out and hustling — finding deals, creating deals, structuring deals on terms that work for us and the issuer. More bespoke arrangements. Lending against collateral is very much in the DNA at PIMCO — asset‑backed term finance. So you want to be careful. There's nothing magic about private credit. You have a continuum: public and private credit; high grade, high yield; secured, unsecured. For us, investment‑grade public credit is always going to be core holdings. One big difference is you can trade public credit; private credit you may not be able to trade at all. But one big benefit of the PIMCO platform is across fixed income [00:09:00] we can look to take advantage of all opportunities. On the issuer side, companies raising capital will be looking at public and private markets. They may come to us — what are we interested in doing? And at a time when you’ve had multiple years of strong corporate credit performance and deterioration in underwriting standards and covenants, for us the option to shape deals — strong collateral, strong covenants — is valuable. One of the nice things about bond markets is complexity. Equity is simple — one stock. Fixed income has a plethora of instruments. We benefit from complexity, liquidity‑risk premiums, and underwriting spreads, but you must get the underwriting right and be paid for liquidity risk. There will be really good opportunities [00:10:00] and a nice thing about PIMCO is when we find them, we can be selective but also deploy large size.

Joe Cass: Yeah. And you mentioned the Meta data transaction. For anyone who maybe has heard of it but doesn’t know the details, why was it significant and what was interesting about the deal for PIMCO?

Andrew Balls: So the [00:12:00] size of the deal was very large. I’m not going to say what it is in case I get it wrong, but it was high 20… 27 billion. Yeah, so the size was large. It was a complicated structure. Without going into too much detail, stepping back — if you're a corporate issuer, why do a private credit deal? There's a continuum: public or private depending on terms. With data centers, you may want something asset‑backed — off‑balance‑sheet. Agree upfront terms but have flexibility on drawdowns. Provide collateral. Service contracts. Negotiate with a small group of lenders rather than public markets. Disclosure considerations. For borrowers and lenders, interesting developments. For us, direct corporate lending is mature now, but asset‑backed lending is very interesting. Could be consumer receivables — consumers have strong balance sheets. [00:14:00] Could be infrastructure, data centers, equipment, aircraft. Lending against collateral where we can be careful in underwriting and docs — late in the credit cycle, we prefer less generic credit exposure but strong specific deals. If we can be flexible and move quickly, this is interesting. Nothing new — we’ve done this for decades. Terminology changes. Important to think of public–private continuum. Make sure you get paid for liquidity risk. Currently you can get 6–7% yield on high‑quality fixed income with daily liquidity. Perfectly fine to do private credit; there will be good opportunities. But make sure you are getting enough premium.

Joe Cass: And sticking with AI — how are you using AI at PIMCO within the investment process?

Andrew Balls: It’s a productivity tool. It frees people from mundane tasks, allowing more high‑value work. In direct alpha generation I wouldn't put huge weight yet. But for analysts and PMs it’s used broadly. Credit analysis — parsing reports, calls, isolating topics. In asset‑backed lending and real estate/mortgages, assessing loan‑level data and organizing massive unstructured data. On private side, deal‑room analysis. Sentiment tools. Forecasting tools — neural networks etc. Client‑facing colleagues also use AI to organize reporting. So I'd see it as productivity and work‑in‑progress. Quantitative input is big at PIMCO; AI supports that.

Joe Cass: When you visit pension funds, sovereigns, insurers — what are their priorities?

Andrew Balls: Hard to avoid US administration — very impactful. Good environment for active managers. Focus on fiscal and issuance. Also big focus on moving from cash into core fixed income — 2022 was great for cash and painful for bonds, but now cash yields come down as central banks ease. Fixed income looks attractive. Lots of interest in global fixed income and emerging markets — good global diversification in uncertainty. Also private credit interest. At PIMCO you think about risk‑adjusted returns across the entire fixed‑income set — governments, corporates, EM, ABS, public/private.

Joe Cass: Your older brother Ed also went to Oxford, Harvard, FT — but then into politics while you went to PIMCO. Was politics ever on the roadmap?

Andrew Balls: No. We did similar things because scholarships allowed study in the US. I spent eight years at the FT — excellent. Worked with Martin Wolf, wrote editorials, then Lex column, then was in the US covering the Fed and the US economy. I never intended politics — one family member in politics was enough. I was always interested in economics, markets, policy. Loved the FT. Being US economics correspondent was great fun. At PIMCO half the job is similar — central‑bank watching. When I joined, I wasn’t sure I’d know what was going on but first day I was in the investment committee talking about the Fed. I was meant to be a global swaps trader — I’d have done a poor job — but Lehman defaulted and I became a strategist focused on policy, then started managing money a couple of years later.

Joe Cass: Did you always want to manage money?

Andrew Balls: At the FT I was interested in markets, policy, economics — I knew I wouldn’t stay forever but didn’t plan to manage money. You get an opportunity — manage a few portfolios — do well — then more. Managing money suits competitive people; you get to “keep score.” Every day you see P&L. We discuss a lot at the investment committee, but P&L shows if you're right or wrong. PIMCO culture is alpha generation. Exhausting in January because clock resets, but great culture.

Joe Cass: What lessons did you learn from Mohamed, Bill Gross, and colleagues?

Andrew Balls: From Mohamed: macro frameworks; crisis management experience from IMF — especially 2008. At one point we had to write 30 policy interventions that might happen post‑Lehman; I wrote 25; most happened. Learned a lot from Bill Gross: thinking about baseline and risks around it; looking for asymmetries. Central banks must do point forecasts; asset managers consider distribution of outcomes. PIMCO was early in seeing scale of problems pre‑Lehman. When you believe rates will fall from 5–6% to near 1%, huge asymmetry — be patient on timing.

Joe Cass: Final questions. How do you relax?

Andrew Balls: I play the drums. Did that last night. Great way to get rid of stress. I watch my son play football — great fun. My family are Norwich City fans — less fun, second from bottom of the Championship. But we all went recently as part of Christmas.

Joe Cass: Any favorite books or podcasts?

Andrew Balls: I like history. I listen to “The Rest Is History.” We listen in the car or when cooking. I had dinner with the hosts once. Reading Simon Schama’s British history — filling in gaps from school. So: drumming, football, history.

Joe Cass: Thanks for joining me today.

Andrew Balls: Nice to talk to you. Thanks for having me.