The Essential Podcast, Episode 98: Making Sense of Oil Markets with Andy Critchlow
Listen: The Essential Podcast, Episode 98: Making Sense of Oil Markets with Andy Critchlow

About this Episode

Andy Critchlow, S&P Globals Head of EMEA News, joins the podcast to help Nathan get a better grasp on what's happening with Global Oil Markets.

The Essential Podcast from S&P Global is dedicated to sharing essential intelligence with those working in and affected by financial markets. Host Nathan Hunt focuses on those issues of immediate importance to global financial markets—macroeconomic trends, the credit cycle, climate risk, ESG, global trade, and more—in interviews with subject matter experts from around the world.

Listen and subscribe to this podcast on Apple PodcastsSpotifyGoogle Podcasts, and Deezer.

The Essential Podcast is edited and produced by Patrick Moroney.