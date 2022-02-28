The Essential Podcast, Episode 96: Coronation And Collapse, The Story Of The Bond King With Mary Childs

About this Episode

In this episode, journalist and co-host of NPR's "Planet Money" Mary Childs joins the podcast to discuss her book "The Bond King: How One Man Made a Market, Built an Empire, and Lost It All."

The Essential Podcast from S&P Global is dedicated to sharing essential intelligence with those working in and affected by financial markets. Host Nathan Hunt focuses on those issues of immediate importance to global financial markets—macroeconomic trends, the credit cycle, climate risk, ESG, global trade, and more—in interviews with subject matter experts from around the world.

