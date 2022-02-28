 podcasts Corporate /en/research-insights/podcasts/essential-podcast/the-essential-podcast-episode-94-searching-for-true-innovation-thomas-ramge-on-the-brink-of-utopia.xml content esgSubNav
Discover more about S&P Global’s offerings
In This List
Podcast

The Essential Podcast, Episode 94: Searching for True Innovation, Thomas Ramge on the Brink of Utopia
Podcast

The Essential Podcast, Episode 93: Number Go Up Crypto Scam, The Crypto Crash, and Zeke Faux's Absurdist Masterpiece

Podcast

The Essential Podcast, Episode 92: The Global Race for Renewable Energy Domination

Podcast

The Essential Podcast, Episode 91: A Global View on Credit Markets

Podcast

The Essential Podcast, Episode 90: Breaking Down Immigration Myths Using Big Data

Listen: The Essential Podcast, Episode 94: Searching for True Innovation, Thomas Ramge on the Brink of Utopia

About this Episode

Thomas Ramge, co-author of "On the Brink of Utopia: Reinventing Innovation to Solve the World's Largest Problems" joins the podcast to discuss innovation, techno-optimism, and the precipass of a utopian-ish society.

The Essential Podcast from S&P Global is dedicated to sharing essential intelligence with those working in and affected by financial markets. Host Nathan Hunt focuses on those issues of immediate importance to global financial markets—macroeconomic trends, the credit cycle, climate risk, ESG, global trade, and more—in interviews with subject matter experts from around the world.

Listen and subscribe to this podcast on Apple PodcastsSpotifyGoogle Podcasts, and Deezer.

The Essential Podcast is edited and produced by Patrick Moroney.