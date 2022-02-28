 podcasts Corporate /en/research-insights/podcasts/essential-podcast/the-essential-podcast-episode-92-the-global-race-for-renewable-energy-domination.cshtml content esgSubNav
Listen: The Essential Podcast, Episode 92: The Global Race for Renewable Energy Domination

About this Episode

S&P Global's Peter Gardett joins the podcasts to discuss the ongoing race for the wide-scale adaptation of renewable energy sources on a global scale.

The Essential Podcast from S&P Global is dedicated to sharing essential intelligence with those working in and affected by financial markets. Host Nathan Hunt focuses on those issues of immediate importance to global financial markets—macroeconomic trends, the credit cycle, climate risk, ESG, global trade, and more—in interviews with subject matter experts from around the world.

Listen and subscribe to this podcast on Apple PodcastsSpotifyGoogle Podcasts, and Deezer.

The Essential Podcast is edited and produced by Patrick Moroney.