Listen: The Essential Podcast, Episode 87: Sri Lanka 2.0, Catching up with Talal Rafi

About this Episode

Talal Rafi, Economist and Management Consultant at Deloitte, Expert Member of the World Economic Forum, and Regular Columnist for the International Monetary Fund returns to the podcast to give us an update on what's happening in Sri Lanka.

The Essential Podcast from S&P Global is dedicated to sharing essential intelligence with those working in and affected by financial markets. Host Nathan Hunt focuses on those issues of immediate importance to global financial markets—macroeconomic trends, the credit cycle, climate risk, ESG, global trade, and more—in interviews with subject matter experts from around the world.

Listen and subscribe to this podcast on Apple PodcastsSpotifyGoogle Podcasts, and Deezer.

The Essential Podcast is edited and produced by Patrick Moroney.