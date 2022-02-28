 podcasts Corporate /en/research-insights/podcasts/essential-podcast/the-essential-podcast-episode-86-talking-about-inflation-with-stephen-d-king content esgSubNav
Listen: The Essential Podcast, Episode 86: Talking About Inflation with Stephen D King

About this Episode

Author and Senior Economic Adviser at HSBC Holdings Stephen D. King joins the podcast to discuss his new book "We Need to Talk About Inflation: 14 Urgent Lessons from the Last 2,000 Years."

The Essential Podcast from S&P Global is dedicated to sharing essential intelligence with those working in and affected by financial markets. Host Nathan Hunt focuses on those issues of immediate importance to global financial markets—macroeconomic trends, the credit cycle, climate risk, ESG, global trade, and more—in interviews with subject matter experts from around the world.

The Essential Podcast is edited and produced by Patrick Moroney.