The Essential Podcast, Episode 84: Discussing Generative AI with Bhavesh Dayalji

About this Episode

Bhavesh Dayalji, Chief Executive Officer of Kensho Technologies joins the podcast to discuss the ever-evolving world of generative artificial intelligence.

The Essential Podcast from S&P Global is dedicated to sharing essential intelligence with those working in and affected by financial markets. Host Nathan Hunt focuses on those issues of immediate importance to global financial markets—macroeconomic trends, the credit cycle, climate risk, ESG, global trade, and more—in interviews with subject matter experts from around the world.

Listen and subscribe to this podcast on Apple PodcastsSpotifyGoogle Podcasts, and Deezer.

The Essential Podcast is edited and produced by Patrick Moroney.