The Essential Podcast, Episode 83: The Interesting Thing About Interest with Edward Chancellor

Nathan Hunt: This is the essential podcast from S&P Global. My name is Ethan Hunt. Interest rates are in the headlines. We are assured the Fed is about to raise rates again, unless that is they are not. We are told that banks are failing, and tech companies are laying off thousands, because interest rates are rising. We are told inflation is too high and that good employment numbers are bad.



I confess, I find the whole thing a bit confusing. When you look at interest rates historically, they remain near historic lows, yet investors seem to be operating under the expectation that if they just hold on long enough, interest rates will return to the lower for longer normal, but how normal is free money?



My guest today has weighted into this confusing state of affairs where they remarkably, timely and timeless book the price of time, the real story of interest. Edward Chancellor is an award-winning financial journalist, the author of several excellent books, including one of my favorites, Devil Take the Hindmost, a history of financial speculation. And I'm hoping that Mr. Chancellor can help clear up some of my confusion about interest rates and monetary policy. Edward, welcome to the podcast.



Edward Chancellor: Nathan, thank you for having me.



Nathan Hunt: Edward, you start the book talking about the old religious rules against usury, the lending of money of -- at interest. I guess, we can start my education here. I find the prohibitions against usury somewhat confusing. I get what rules against eating pork and the days before refrigeration were intended to achieve. But what evil was created through usury that it needed to be repeatedly condemned, despite its obvious popularity?



Edward Chancellor: Well, first of all, I think we should observe that interest goes back to the earliest recorded moments in man's history. So we have a record of interest from ancient Mesopotamia in the third Millennium BC. We also find in ancient languages, a Syrian, Greek, Egyptian that the word for interest is generally linked to the offspring of animals to lambs, kit goats and calves.



And so what we can surmise is that interest originated in a prehistoric period with people lending agricultural livestock and probably grain, too, and demanding some compensation. In that sense, interest, I think, has a sort of benign. Its origins was sort of benign and [ useful ]. The trouble is that if you exact a high rate of interest, compound interest, in a primitive agrarian economy, the interest burden can soon become too great.



And I think that's -- where one finds in ancient -- in all these ancient civilizations prohibitions against usury, the core concern was that interest could be exploitative, and I think that's, as I said, definitely the case. I'm not saying it's always the case, but it definitely can be the case in economies with no continuous growth.



And I also think, and as I mentioned in the book, that Aristotle, of all people, in his take on interest, where he says that interest is wrong because money is not intended to grow, but to be used in exchange. But Aristotle has mistaken the nature of interest because, as I repeatedly point out in the book, interest is the loan of money over a period of time.



And the philosophical critique of Aristotle and Plato and others and also the church fathers, Saint Augustine going on to Middle East, they now the concept of lending -- of the value of lending over a period of time. So on the one hand, the critique of usury isn't -- in the Ancient was not dissimilar to people [ invading ] against payday lending today, deeming it to be at extortionate rates. But on the other hand, it also contains this essential floor in understanding what interest is.



Nathan Hunt: Another really interesting aspect of the historical argument you make in the book is that historical interest rates, by which I mean pre-modern interest rates, were actually incredibly high by our current definitions. Time is money according to the old cliche. How have people historically derived a financial value for time?



Edward Chancellor: Well, there are -- several asked that question. One is it can be observed that each civilization had its own normal rate of interest. The Mesopotamians had interest rates of 33% on their green loans and 20% on their silver loans. The Greeks tended to lend at 10% at the norm, and the Romans making slightly more complicated lend of [ 1/8 ] or just 12% of their pots. So each civilization has its own rate of interest.



The other thing we observed, and this is quite curious, is that interest rates start high at the beginning of the civilization, then tend to come down bottom during the period of flowering of the civilization. And as the stabilization collapses, they then start to soar again. As you can understand, because the interest is embedded in it, is a reward for risk or is a reflection of scarcity in a society. So you have these U-shaped courses of inflation over time.



But another reason why interest will tend to come down is that as banks are established and financial institutions coming on, it becomes easier to lend. Money is no longer just stashed in the form of gold and silver under the bed, but actually gets deposited to the banks. Those savings are lent, and that in itself will bring down the rate of interest.



Nathan Hunt: The concept of a natural rate of interest seems to play an important role in your book. Can you define that term for me?



Edward Chancellor: Well, yes, with a certain trickiness. I think there are 2 natural and inverted commerce rates of interest. One is simply, if you imagine a world in which money is represented by a limited commodity, gold, silver, copper, as was the case. Then what the natural rate of interest is, is the rate of interest between the borrower and the lender not mediated by the government and actually not influenced by -- as is in the modern world, is by banks making paper loans and creating the money as they make a loan.



So I think that, that's my sort of core view of the natural rate of interest, just a natural price. In the same way as when you buy a bottled beer, let's say, the price you pay for the bottle of beer is a natural price a bit. But the economies have a different concept of the matter, and just they have a concept of interest as an equilibrium price, and that's the price that would keep the economy in equilibrium, the financial system in equilibrium.



And there, people are trying -- the economist conventionally identify the natural rate of interest with a period in which there's neither inflation nor deflation. And I take issue with that narrow view of the natural rate of interest because I say, actually, you could have perfectly benign periods, economic periods, such as, for instance, the late 19th century when the price level is falling and the world wasn't exactly falling to pieces.



And you can -- so the presence of deflation or mild falling price level doesn't tell you that the -- to my mind, that the rate of interest in the market is unnaturally high. So the trouble with that, the economist notion of natural interest is it's undiscoverable. What I tried to say in the book is we may not know what the natural rate of interest is, the economist's vision, but it's not merely discovered by inflation -- by the presence of inflation or deflation.



But one should look more broadly at things that -- I'm afraid to say the modern central banks don't look at such as whether credit is growing, whether you have asset price bubbles and the like. And that's a view -- I mean, I didn't -- I haven't originated that view.



That's the view that is put out, for instance, by the economists of the Bank for International Settlements, the former Chief Economist, Bill White, and his successor, Claudio Borio. They say, take a broad view of what's going on in the financial world. Don't just think about the natural rate of interest in terms of short-term movements in the price level.



Nathan Hunt: For the moment, I want to take the first definition you gave for the natural rate of interest, the discoverable market-derived natural rate of interest. At some point, the market stopped defining the rate of interest for the most part, and it became a matter of monetary policy. How did that come about?



Edward Chancellor: Well, there is a problem, even if we go back into the period of the gold standard. And you might say, "Well, you have gold," and banknotes have to be redeemed in gold. And there you have a limitation on supply of gold, so that should give you more or less, according to my idea, that the market rate would be closer to the natural rate.



The trouble is you also -- as you can imagine, you also get banking and credit just created out of thin air. And I'm afraid the deeper complexity of this problem, sort of an irresolvable problem -- complexity is that because credit can be created out of paper, and that will, in turn, affect the market rate of interest.



You're always going to -- it will always be slightly fussy. But clearly, to my mind, the gold standard gave you a market rate closer to what you might call the natural rate because, for instance, when a country was over consuming, under saving, investing too much, gold would tend to leave the country and that would automatically force the central bankers to push up interest rates.



So you've got -- and this is quite curious in the 19th century. You've got very volatile short-term interest rates, but you get very stable long-term interest rates. And a very marked difference from the modern period is that the yield curve, the difference between short-term rates and long-term rates, was generally inverted in the 19th century.



Today, we think, as has been the case in recent months, that the end of the world is coming because the yield curve is inverted, and that has largely been true. The yield curve, as you probably know, has been a very good predictor of economic downturns and bear markets. But in the 19th century, it was quite the opposite. I don't know what you take from that.



Nathan Hunt: Well, I'd like to jump forward a bit to the present day, or at least near enough the present day, for our purposes. Your book seems to suggest that many of our current economic challenges began under Alan Greenspan. What did Greenspan get particularly wrong or right during his time at the Fed?



Edward Chancellor: So I would say that -- this is common understanding, is that under Greenspan, the Fed -- personally, I should say that Greenspan arrived at the Fed, I think, early '87, I think, when there was disinflationary period in the U.S. following the very high interest rates under the Fed Chairman Volcker in the early 1980s.



And almost first thing he -- Greenspan encountered was the '87 October market crash, which, fair enough, the Fed provided liquidity in case -- it appears that if I add the brokers and so we'll get to go under. But then what we see in the 1990s, this one moment stands out in particular, was the collapse of the extremely leveraged hedge fund, long-term capital management in September '98.



That was the moment when the Fed actually, in order to stabilize Wall Street and Wall Street had been pretty frothy going into that period, Greenspan and Fed lowered interest rates, and you've got the final sort of efflorescence of the dot-com bubble. And the dot-com bubble is, by any conventional valuation measure, by far the most expensive market, the greatest bubble that the U.S. ever experienced.



And Greenspan, if you remember the time and setting that well, the market is obviously telling you that future profits are going to go up. Well, that was one way of looking at it. Then the bubble burst, and then what did the Fed do? The Fed said, "Oh, well, we better -- we might be a bit of deflation around the corner. So we'll take interest rates down to 1%."



The Fed funds rate was down to 1%. That was the lowest level in the post-war period. And then after that, you get the great U.S. real estate bubble. That's a very classic bubble, and you get a lot of -- as you know, a lot of credit coming through the sort of -- in the form of subprime as securitized mortgages.



And that -- when the housing bubble burst, that eventually just blows up the global financial system. It turns out not to be a very good idea. And by then, Bernanke is at the helm. And Bernanke, Fed Chairman, comes in, in February 2006. And then after the global financial crisis, we then get interest rates down to zero in the U.S. or close to zero. And you get these -- the start of these trillions of dollars of quantitative easing intended to bring down long-term interest rates and to provide liquidity to the market.



And most of -- the second half of my book, as you know, is about the negative consequences of the zero interest rate era. And I mean, I started this book in 2015 with the idea that -- I didn't feel -- I felt that the very low interest rates of that period, they were still, I think, at zero, the Fed funds rate was still zero when I started. I thought these interest rates were having a profound effect on the financial system and on the economy and also on society.



And that nobody, not least of all myself, had a proper grasp on what interest was, what it did, what its effects were. There was this narrow sort of tunnel vision that still prevails today in monetary policy circles, which is that interest is really a policy lever just to be used to control inflation.



And my -- and the sort of discovery of my work, my sort of intellectual progress was to say, "Oh, hang on a sec. Interest as a control of inflation is one of perhaps 7 functions of interest, possibly the least important and definitely the least interesting, possibly even one that actually isn't as efficacious as people believe.



So there was this concept of interest, which, I think, goes back -- the practice of interest goes back 5 millennia. It's our oldest -- it's the oldest financial practice that we are aware of that was, to my mind, completely overlooked, and it's overlooked in the modern age.



But if you look back, as I did reading the great economists of the past, and we've talked about the eras of Aristotle, but as you move into the sort of 17th century in England, 18th century, you -- and then into the 19th century, you actually -- you can discover a deep and rich literature about why interest exists and what it's important for.



And so what I try to do in the book is to sort of draw that together to remind people of where -- what people thought about interest in the past and why it is really the central price in a capitalist economy, what my friend, Jim Grant, calls the universal price.



And a number of economists -- say, for instance, take the monetarist economist, Irving Fisher. He has had a great book called The Theory of Interest. Fisher says interest is an omnipresent phenomenon. And Fisher, along with another -- other economists, tend to see interest existing sort of psychological -- in a psychological form in the impatience of mankind.



We -- the economists dryly call this time preference. But Fisher, if you remember, has a nice phase, really. He says the interest rate is crystallized impatience. Now given that we are impatient, we are mortal, that resources are scarce, the time, as you say, is valuable, then it is natural that we should have an interest rate in our economic affairs as -- that we should breathe oxygen or drink water.



It is the most fundamental thing that has, I think, been, as I said, forgotten about. And when I write about the people who've forgotten about it, they read my book and they say, "This is a polemic. It's not really a plan. It's just trying to remind people of what they've been playing around with."



Nathan Hunt: One of the thoughts that I had, as I was reading the book was, you talked a lot about inflation and inflation targets and their use by central banks and how that is a relatively recent phenomenon. I kept wondering if one way to think about the rate of inflation is it's another price of time, right?



So we have interest rates, which are a price of time. Inflation rates could also be considered a flat price of time. Do you think that central banks are confusing these 2 different things and imagining they are related or more correlated than they are just because of that concept?



Edward Chancellor: Well, the inflation is the loss of purchasing power over a period of time. A -- the real rate of interest, the post inflation rate of interest, which was instantly sort of discovered also by Irving Fisher, if that were at zero, then money wouldn't be losing value over time. And remind me of your question, you're saying, are the central banks as confusing the inflation rate with the...



Nathan Hunt: Are they -- because both inflation and interest are related to time, are they creating sort of a conceptual confusion between the 2, imagining they are more correlated than they are?



Edward Chancellor: I don't know what they're thinking is. And clearly, there is no exact correlation between the rate of inflation and the interest rate. In fact, what we can see is there have been times when inflation has continued to rise. And take the 1970s, for instance, inflation came in these waves, even though interest had been -- the Fed funds rate was put up higher than the rate of inflation. So it's -- the relationship between inflation and interest rates is actually quite confusing.



I didn't even come across it, but there's this Stanford University economist called John Cochrane, who's just written a witty tone called The Fiscal Theory of the Price Level, in which Cochrane argues that inflations come about not because of an excess growth in the money suppliers, the monetarist claim, but because he says money and government debt are one and the same thing in effect, and inflation comes about when there are too -- when there's too high government debt.



Now the interesting thing about Cochrane, this Cochrane theory is that he says, "Actually, when interest rates decline, government debt becomes more manageable because of rate of debt servicing falls. And therefore, actually inflation declines. Whereas if you put inflation up, if you put interest rates up, as we've been doing recently and as we've been seeing recently, the cost of government borrowing actually rises."



So Cochrane says, "And it's not completely crazy to say that, actually, higher interest rates are inflationary and lower interest rates are a deflation." And that partly explains why the era of zero interest rates and quantitative easing didn't actually produce the inflation the people expected. And this is -- and another slightly different take on this is just to think about how interest rates work in the real world.



Interest is a cost of doing business. Now if the rate of interest goes down, then your cost of going business go down, so you're going to actually lower your prices. Where is it the cost of interest -- your interest costs go up and you're a farmer or you're a landlord, you've got to try and push on those costs.



So actually, higher interest rates are -- can be both theoretically and Cochrane's model, but also in the -- and so to speak, the real world that you and I inhabit, they can be inflationary. So actually, the understanding between -- the understanding of the relationship between interest and inflation is, I'd say, to say the very least, confused.



But the one point I would make, and I think this is very important, something in interest, as you remember, among the very -- and the many definitions I gave in the book, interest is cost of leverage. Now if we have no interest, no cost of leverage, you're going to have more leverage in the system.



And if you -- you need something to prevent us from becoming excessively in debt. Now when the private sector gets in debt, whether it's, say, Japanese businesses in the late 1980s or U.S. households in the early 2000s, when the private sector gets into too much debt, that is pretty deflationary, which is what we saw into the global financial crisis. But when the government gets into too much debt, as it has been doing in recent years, then that, I think, is inflationary.



So the low interest rates of the last decade were always really fated to give rise to an inflation that would, in the end, burn off the excess debt that had been built up. And this is not really written back by Cochrane because, like many economies, he has a sort of equilibrium model in which all bad things have to be exogenous.



But if you look -- if you take -- if you think about housing -- as I said, if you think about the real world, the very low interest rates, you think of the deficits under Donald Trump and then think of these just breathtaking deficits all across the Western world during the pandemic, then you can see that all funded at extremely low cost of borrowing will, in effect, no cost of borrowing at the time. That you can see why that, whether from a monetary perspective or from this fiscal theory perspective, was bound to induce an inflation, which is sort of where we've gotten now.



Nathan Hunt: So currently, the Fed and other central bankers are raising rates because of their inflation targets. Would you describe that as the right policy pursued for the wrong reasons?



Edward Chancellor: No, no. I mean, I think that they are in an extraordinarily difficult position, an impossible position. I mean, a friend of mine just applied, but didn't get one of the jobs on the Bank of England's Monetary Policy Committee, which is like the Fed's open market committee. And I was thinking, would I like that job? And I said, no, I wouldn't like it.



I'm -- and partly, I'm supposed to go back. I mean, the really big picture implied in my book is it's not for a group of people sitting around a desk to discover the most important price to the system. But now where are we today? Where have we been in the last couple of years?



You had inflation coming back. And if you -- if the central bank hadn't raised inflation, there would be a danger -- I suppose, there would have been a danger of inflation galloping out to control. You might have said, "Hey, everything is going up in price. Money for free. I can hoard." You could -- who knows what would have happened if the central banks hadn't raised rates.



However, and as you know, this is sort of implied in my book, given that the financial system had become -- well, give -- several things. Given -- first of all, if you remember, it seems long ago now that only, what, 15 months ago, we were in the final stages of the everything bubble, the greatest outbreak of speculation in history, in the words of Charlie Munger, Warren Buffett's partner.



And I think Munger is quite correct in this respect. The -- and as I pointed out in the book, U.S. household wealth at the end of 2021 was at its highest level in history. So you have this great bubble out there. You have a huge amount of debt worldwide. You have the -- all the government deficits in the West led to great buildup of government debt and then a huge amount of, what I call, financial engineering in the corporate sector.



So the corporate sector has also taken on debt, and a decline in credit underwriting standards as investors, as you're well aware, we're forced to take on more risk in order to get just a small amount of positive return on their investments. So this was an incredibly vulnerable situation.



In my view, and lots of intelligent people in the -- and observant people in the investment world were quite aware of how precarious the circumstances were. In the policymaking world, it seems as if these people with their model, with their abstract model, were sort of more or less unaware of how fragile the circumstances were. And I think they didn't -- they weren't aware when they started to raise interest rates that the house of cards would start to come down.



And that, I think, is what we've seen, frankly, over the last year. Last year, the bond markets and stock markets lost around $30 trillion of value. You had the blowup in the crypto world with a sort of decline of around $2 trillion of value, followed by the exposure of the bankruptcy and fraud at the FTX crypto exchange.



You have -- and this is very interesting is you have a very, very severe crash in the U.K. gilt market. You have to bear in mind that long-dated U.K. gilts last year, the beginning of last year, had negative yields, real yields, inflation index bonds, negative real yields going out 50 years, and some of those bonds lost 85% in value.



So you were actually better holding a crashing crypto last year than a U.K. gilt. It's hard to believe. And the cash in the gilts market nearly brought down the U.K. pension funds that were engaged in these complicated strategies to hedge their exposure to falling interest rates. So we had -- and the U.K. pension funds are the biggest beasts in the U.K. investment. Well -- so if they'd gone down, heaven knows what would have happened.



And then more recently, in the last month, we've had the regional bank failures with Silicon Valley Bank coming down. So if you -- as I say in the book, era of ultra-low rates created asset price bubbles and a lot of what we call technically duration risk. And what duration risk means is the sensitivity of any financial or other asset to a movement in interest rates.



So the duration risk was -- is sort of overarching risk in the global financial system created by the ultra-low rates, by the zero rates and the negative rates. And we are now living with the consequences of that duration risk coming forth.



I mean, the central banks, yes, could have avoided the realization of duration risk by keeping interest rates lower. But I think at that stage, there would have been a danger of, as I say, a galloping inflation. So they were caught in a rock and a hard place. But one mustn't shed too many tears because these were problems of their own making.



Nathan Hunt: The conclusion of your book is entitled The New Road to Serfdom, which harkens back to Friedrich Hayek's books, The Road to Serfdom, I've had a number of guests on the podcast lately who have posited the following narrative. Hayek gives us the Chicago school, which gives us Milton Friedman, which gives us Reagan and Thatcher, which gives us Clinton and Blair, which gives us a neoliberal asset bubble, which pops. Do you agree or disagree with that narrative?



Edward Chancellor: What Hayek to monetarism, I don't agree with that narrative, really, because Hayek -- let's say -- Hayek is a member of the Austrian school, advocate of the gold standard. He -- we haven't mentioned this yet, but Hayek was an [ adamant ] critique of what we call price stabilization in the 1920s, which is pretty much close to inflation targeting today. And Hayek was saying that the Federal Reserve in the 1920s have taken interest rates too low, and that was creating the conditions for a credit bust.



Now Hayek actually sort of lost the argument in the 1930s not to Milton Friedman but to Maynard Keynes. I mean, Hayek was saying that interest rates should rise after the October crash in the early '30s. And U.S. banking system was going under. Everyone say, "This crazy Austrian, you don't want to listen to him."



And it's interesting that Hayek was at London School of Economics, and [indiscernible] of 1935, he had actually -- he only had one supporter in the entire university. The -- say, Keynes, one, from a policymaking perspective that the debate with Hayek.



And I think -- and because Keynes really doesn't have a theory of interest or he has extraordinary narrow theory of interest, which all related to we -- Keynes has a sort -- he has a sort of 17th century idea of interest, which not -- there's something in it, which is interest is needed to prevent people from hoarding money. Otherwise, why not keep your money under the bed.



But that, as you can imagine, is a very narrow and relatively low order function of interest. And I think what happened in the policymaking world is you had this, what's called the, neo-Keynesian consensus, which is really a union. Is it happy or unhappy? I don't know, but it's really the union of monetarists and Keynesians.



And the monetarists themselves don't really have any sort of view on interest. They have at least -- they have a sort of shallow view on interest. So -- and as Keynes himself says, the followers of Milton Friedman and Keynes -- and so this is what Hayek said. Hayek says the followers of Milton Friedman and Keynes are much more in common with each other than they do with Hayek himself.



So I don't think that, that narrative is correct. I think -- let me just explain to your listeners why I use that term The Road to Serfdom Revisited is -- and partly, it's a sort of homage to Hayek who had himself a deep interest in interest and who actually came up with this very important concept in his early works of intertemporal disequilibrium, which is quite a mouthful.



But what intertemporal disequilibrium really is just saying that the economy is out of whack. Your savings and investment are out of work, and that some process of adjustment at some stage will take place. So you're sort of -- you're on a hiding to nothing, so to speak. And my concern about the zero interest rates was that, as you know, the -- I thought that the financial system and the economy were malfunctioning.



We were getting the lowest productivity growth since the industrial revolution and the buildup of all these risks. And the central banks were coming more and more active, and they were starting to look at issues not connected to that narrow remit. They were engaging in Europe in sort of the allocation of credit, determining the conditions under which the European Central Bank would lend to banks and companies.



In Japan, they were getting into corporate governance, believe it or not. In the U.K. and other countries, central bankers were becoming interested in implementing green policies and sort of directing capital towards energy transition. Again, something far beyond their historic remit. So we're moving, I felt, into a -- into the condition of sort of central banker capitalism.



And I have to say, what is sort of worrying to me, since I sent the book off and with these events that we've just witnessing, is you're seeing that central bankers are still coming back to support the market. So we have the Bank of England stepping in to bail out the pension funds in early October of last year.



And more significantly, we have the -- well, we have -- the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank is followed, first of all, by the extension of deposit insurance for all deposits in the banking system in the U.S., which is a sort of remit of the FDIC.



But then the Federal Reserve has offered to take collateral from the banks at its par value, to lend the banks with collateral at par value even when those banks, when the collateral actually has a market value way below. So as I understand it, in theory, a bank can hand over to the Fed a collateral, say, with a market value of $80 million and receive $100 million back from the Fed.



Well, I mean, I don't quite know where this going to go, but what you can see is that the central bank will be underwriting more of the banking system. As it underwrites the system, it will then necessarily become more involved in the credit allocation of the banking system. You know what sort of monetary policymakers are like. And once they do that, then you will then get a sort of quasi socialized credit system. And I think that really is another step towards what Hayek's Road to Serfdom speaks.



I mean, the essential -- let me say one thing. So -- and I think this is another point is Hayek's Road to Serfdom is all against the dangers of central planning. And the most powerful central planning institution in the modern world is the central bank. It has huge sways.



And in the era of zero interest rates actually has made -- in some levels, it has made the central banks less powerful, as we've been discussing, in actually dealing with inflation, their core remit, but it's actually given them much greater influence in the world. And in some ways, it's also made them less accountable and impervious to criticism.



Nathan Hunt: The book, once again, is the price of time, the real story of interest. Edward, I wish I could keep you on the podcast for several hours, but out of respect for your writing schedule, I will let you go. Thank you so much for joining me.



Edward Chancellor: Thank you, Nathan.



The essential podcast is produced by Patrick Moroney.



