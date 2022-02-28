 podcasts Corporate /en/research-insights/podcasts/essential-podcast/the-essential-podcast-episode-68-private-debt-fit-for-growth content esgSubNav
The Essential Podcast, Episode 68: Private Debt — Fit for Growth

About this Episode

Evan Gunther of S&P Global Ratings and Leon Sinclair of S&P Global Market Intelligence join the Essential Podcast to discuss the growth and evolution of private debt markets.

The Essential Podcast from S&P Global is dedicated to sharing essential intelligence with those working in and affected by financial markets. Host Nathan Hunt focuses on those issues of immediate importance to global financial markets—macroeconomic trends, the credit cycle, climate risk, ESG, global trade, and more—in interviews with subject matter experts from around the world.

Listen and subscribe to this podcast on Apple PodcastsSpotifyGoogle Podcasts, and Deezer.


The Essential Podcast is edited and produced by Patrick Moroney.