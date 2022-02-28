The Essential Podcast, Episode 21: The Biodiversity Crisis — The Market Impact of Extinction

About this Episode

Biodiversity loss is a crisis. But is it a crisis markets care about? Ashim Paun, Global Co-Head of ESG Research, Climate Change Strategist at HSBC joins the Essential Podcast to explain the costs of losing and preserving biodiversity.

The Essential Podcast from S&P Global is dedicated to sharing essential intelligence with those working in and affected by financial markets. Host Nathan Hunt focuses on those issues of immediate importance to global financial markets – macroeconomic trends, the credit cycle, climate risk, energy transition, and global trade – in interviews with subject matter experts from around the world.

Listen and subscribe to this podcast on our podcast page, Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Deezer, and Spotify.

Show Notes

The degradation of the natural world threatens economic prosperity. It is in investors’ interests to step up and protect the planet. Read Ashim's latest research, Biodiversity in the balance, for more insights.



The Essential Podcast is edited and produced by Molly Mintz.