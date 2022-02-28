 podcasts Corporate /en/research-insights/podcasts/essential-podcast/the-essential-podcast-episode-101-the-price-of-transition-with-brett-christophers.xml content esgSubNav
Discover more about S&P Global’s offerings
In This List
Podcast

The Essential Podcast, Episode 101: The Price of Transition with Brett Christophers
Blog

Illuminating the Opaque: How can Significant Risk Transfer underwriting decisions be made with greater conviction?

Case Study

A Law Firm Taps into Extensive Data Solutions to Create a Powerful CRM System

COMMENTS

U.S. Not-For-Profit Health Care Outstanding Ratings And Outlooks As Of March 31, 2024

COMMENTS

U.S. State Ratings And Outlooks: Current List

Listen: The Essential Podcast, Episode 101: The Price of Transition with Brett Christophers

About this Episode

Brett Christopher, professor at the Institute for Housing and Urban Research at Uppsala University, joins the podcast to discuss his new book, "The Price is Wrong: Why Capitalism Won't Save the Planet."

The Essential Podcast from S&P Global is dedicated to sharing essential intelligence with those working in and affected by financial markets. Host Nathan Hunt focuses on those issues of immediate importance to global financial markets—macroeconomic trends, the credit cycle, climate risk, ESG, global trade, and more—in interviews with subject matter experts from around the world.

Listen and subscribe to this podcast on Apple PodcastsSpotifyGoogle Podcasts, and Deezer.

The Essential Podcast is edited and produced by Patrick Moroney.