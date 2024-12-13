Artificial Intelligence Insights, Episode 5: Smart Cities

S&P Global Offerings
Podcast - 13 December 2024
About this Episode
A conversation with the market about the opportunities, risks, and impacts of Artificial Intelligence brought to you by S&P Global. In this episode, we explore an interesting world of Smart Cities where Artificial Intelligence can both supply needed analytics to Internet of Things (IoT) infrastructure used in everything from traffic lights to smart switches as well as help often resource-constrained teams working for public good in their purpose of service to the communities where they operate.
Special guests include Jordan Davis, Executive Director at Smart Columbus, Zoe Roth, Associate Analyst, S&P Global Market Intelligence 451 Research, and Melissa Incera, Research Analyst, S&P Global Market Intelligence 451 Research.
Hosted by Sudeep Kesh, Chief Innovation Officer and Miriam Fernandez, Director, S&P Global Ratings.
Standard & Poor's Financial Services LLC or its affiliates (collectively, S&P) do not guarantee the accuracy, completeness or timeliness of any content, including ratings, analyses or data and are not responsible for errors and omissions, or for the results obtained from the use of such content. S&P disclaims any and all express or implied warranties.
S&P's analyses, including ratings, are not statements of fact or recommendations to purchase, hold, or sell any securities, and should not be relied on when making investment or other business decision. S&P obtains information from sources it believes to be reliable, but does not audit and undertakes no duty of due diligence or independent verification of information it receives. S&P's opinions and analyses do not address the suitability of any security. Please read our full disclaimer on spglobal.com/ratings/en/regulatory/content/legal-disclaimer
Listen and subscribe to this podcast on Apple Podcasts and Spotify
