Daily Update: February 19, 2025

Early results from the fourth quarter of 2024 point to accelerating growth, with strong revenue, EBITDA and sales gains for US corporates. Capital expenditures have increased 14% for North American companies as interest rate pressure eases, according to S&P Global Ratings analysts in “Corporate Results Roundup Q4 2024.” The accelerating growth indicates an economy in danger of overheating, if predictions of additional growth driven by large-scale deregulation are realized, or of stalling, if tariffs begin to impact US corporates.

The technology, media and retail sectors had the strongest positive impact on growth, while the metals and mining, oil and gas, and aerospace and defense sectors dragged growth. Sales growth on a year-over-year basis was strongest in the hotels, gaming and leisure sector at 22.7% and weakest in the utilities industry at negative 11.2%.

For companies rated by S&P Global Ratings that report quarterly, year-over-year revenues are up 2.5% based on current results, and 3.9% if commodity-linked sectors are excluded. The equivalent EBITDA figures are 6.4% and 10.2%, respectively, implying expanding profit margins. EBITDA growth in North America was notably strong for tech giants, increasing 42.6% at Amazon.com, 34.2% at Alphabet and 41.7% at Meta Platforms. At the other end of the spectrum, Valero Energy, Marathon Petroleum and Phillips 66 posted double-digit negative growth.

While these early results are strong, they are based on results from only about 35% of rated North American companies. Because early reported results typically come from strong-performing companies in growth industries — those eager to share good news — there may be upward bias.

Analysts from S&P Global Ratings have monitored earnings calls to determine if anticipated US tariffs are affecting earnings guidance. However, uncertainty about the size and scope of the tariffs has made their repercussions difficult to calculate, with companies offering several contingencies.

“With respect to possible tariffs, we are working across our supply chain logistics network and assembly plants so that we are prepared to mitigate near-term impacts,” General Motors CEO Mary Barra said on a recent earnings call. “We also sell trucks globally, and so we can look at where the international markets are being sourced from. So there's plays that we can do on that perspective to minimize the impact if there are tariffs either on Canada or Mexico.”

