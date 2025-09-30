Net-Zero for Utilities; CX Embraces AI; and Hidden Investments in Private Credit

S&P Global Offerings
Daily Update — September 30, 2025
Today is Tuesday, September 30, 2025, and here’s your curated selection of Essential Intelligence on global markets from S&P Global. Subscribe to be notified of each new Daily Update.
Energy Transition & Sustainability
In this week's episode of the “Energy Evolution” podcast, hosts Taylor Kuykendall and Eklavya Gupte discuss a new series of articles from S&P Global Commodity Insights examining how some of the world's largest companies are faring on their path to net-zero greenhouse gas emissions.
S&P Global Commodity Insights senior news reporters Karin Rives and Alex Blackburne talk about how US and European utilities are adapting their net-zero strategies as political and economic realities evolve. Rives sheds light on how some US utilities are backtracking on their green pledges and adjusting their messaging to align with the Trump administration's American Energy Dominance agenda. Blackburne discusses how European utilities are maintaining their emissions targets even as they scale back investment plans due to macroeconomic headwinds.
Economy
Customer experience (CX) outsourcers are embracing generative AI, which is reshaping the industry's value proposition. Since mid-2024, the largest global providers have accelerated their adoption of AI-enabled hybrid models, with automation and generative AI tools working in tandem with human agents. The emphasis is shifting from cost efficiency alone to measurable gains in customer satisfaction, revenue retention and brand loyalty.
Several CX outsourcing companies have issued public statements or launched initiatives in 2025 that demonstrate how the industry is redefining its operating model. These companies are increasingly positioning themselves not as call-center outsourcers but as orchestrators of complex service ecosystems, blending AI orchestration platforms, specialized human talent and consulting-led solutions.
Private Markets
In this episode of the “Private Markets 360°” podcast, hosts Chris Sparenberg and Jocelyn Lewis welcome Ben Radinsky, managing director and partner at HighVista Strategies. Radinsky shares his insights on the evolving landscape of alternative investments, deep-diving into the opportunities present in "structurally inefficient" markets and shedding light on the allure of esoteric assets. He also explores the critical dynamics of beta versus alpha in credit investments, offering valuable perspectives to help navigate the future of private markets.
Learn more with S&P Global Market Intelligence’s Private Markets Solutions.