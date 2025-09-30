Net-Zero for Utilities; CX Embraces AI; and Hidden Investments in Private Credit

Energy Transition & Sustainability

In this week's episode of the “Energy Evolution” podcast, hosts Taylor Kuykendall and Eklavya Gupte discuss a new series of articles from S&P Global Commodity Insights examining how some of the world's largest companies are faring on their path to net-zero greenhouse gas emissions.

S&P Global Commodity Insights senior news reporters Karin Rives and Alex Blackburne talk about how US and European utilities are adapting their net-zero strategies as political and economic realities evolve. Rives sheds light on how some US utilities are backtracking on their green pledges and adjusting their messaging to align with the Trump administration's American Energy Dominance agenda. Blackburne discusses how European utilities are maintaining their emissions targets even as they scale back investment plans due to macroeconomic headwinds.