Climate Week NYC; US Economic Outlook; and China Probes US Chip Exports

Energy Transition & Sustainability

Climate Week NYC 2025 continues, and S&P Global Sustainable1 has launched its special podcast coverage with guest Peter Bakker, CEO of the World Business Council for Sustainable Development.

The organization is a global network of more than 250 companies focused on integrating climate, nature and equity action into corporate strategies, operating plans and decision-making. It is celebrating its 30th anniversary at this year’s Climate Week NYC, at a time when many US companies are reevaluating their approach to sustainability. Bakker highlighted that discussions at the upcoming UN Climate Change Conference in Brazil will be key in testing if multilateralism can advance global climate solutions, or if the world will take an increasingly fragmented approach.