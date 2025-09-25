Legal Industry Driving Sustainability; GenAI and the Workforce; and APAC Economic Outlook

Energy Transition & Sustainability

In this episode of the “All Things Sustainable” podcast, Shane Gleghorn, head of law firm Taylor Wessing, explained how the legal industry drives sustainability and energy transition strategies.

Taylor Wessing is a member of the Sustainable Markets Initiative (SMI), and this episode is the latest in our “Terra Carta Series,” coproduced with the SMI. The SMI is a network of over 250 global CEOs from companies across finance and industry, including S&P Global. SMI facilitates private sector diplomacy to make sustainability the driving force of global markets and value creation. Throughout 2025, we’re interviewing SMI member CEOs to discuss how they’re approaching sustainability challenges and opportunities.