Company Emissions Growth; India’s Data Center Market; and Machinery Price Pressures

S&P Global Offerings
Featured Topics
Featured Products
Events
S&P Global Offerings
Featured Topics
Featured Products
Events
S&P Global Offerings
Featured Topics
Featured Products
Events
S&P Global Offerings
Featured Topics
Featured Products
Events
Language
Featured Products
By Topic
Market Insights
About S&P Global
Featured Products
By Topic
Market Insights
About S&P Global
Daily Update — September 24, 2025
Today is Wednesday, September 24, 2025, and here’s your curated selection of Essential Intelligence on global markets from S&P Global. Subscribe to be notified of each new Daily Update.
Energy Transition & Sustainability
Globally, absolute greenhouse gas emissions from companies did not fall between 2016 and 2023. The growth of companies headquartered in China and India has driven the overall global trend since 2016, with significant long-term growth in Scope 1 and 2 greenhouse gas emissions — consistent with overall trends in total greenhouse gas emissions from the global economy.
However, there has been a decline in emissions over the past three years, following a post-COVID-19 peak, suggesting a potential slowdown in company emissions, including from those in China and India. Nevertheless, we see significant industry group and regional dispersion. Companies headquartered in some regions, particularly the EU, already show absolute declines in the long term.
Artificial Intelligence
India’s digital landscape is undergoing an unprecedented transformation, characterized by rapid growth in data consumption through increased internet penetration, digital transactions, e-commerce, online services and social networking sites. The adoption of advanced and emerging technologies such as cloud computing, AI and the internet of things is stimulating this growth. The transformation is driving significant investments and development in digital infrastructure, such as data centers, supporting the expanding digital economy.
Local and global technology firms have announced investments of more than $32 billion in the last two years to expand data center infrastructure in India. Over 95% of the data center capacity increase in India in the next five years is expected to come from leased facilities, retail and wholesale, and the rest from hyperscalers for dedicated AI infrastructure.
Global Trade
In this episode of “The Decisive” podcast, S&P Global Market Intelligence senior economist Maxwell Clarke joined host Kristen Hallam to discuss machinery and equipment pricing amid tariff and demand fluctuations.
Clarke examined how recent tariff policies, particularly in the US, are creating upward price pressures on machinery and equipment, and analyzed the broader implications for global markets.