Company Emissions Growth; India’s Data Center Market; and Machinery Price Pressures

Energy Transition & Sustainability

Globally, absolute greenhouse gas emissions from companies did not fall between 2016 and 2023. The growth of companies headquartered in China and India has driven the overall global trend since 2016, with significant long-term growth in Scope 1 and 2 greenhouse gas emissions — consistent with overall trends in total greenhouse gas emissions from the global economy.

However, there has been a decline in emissions over the past three years, following a post-COVID-19 peak, suggesting a potential slowdown in company emissions, including from those in China and India. Nevertheless, we see significant industry group and regional dispersion. Companies headquartered in some regions, particularly the EU, already show absolute declines in the long term.